This week in Capitol Hill history | How they dust the Capitol Hill Station jets, the cats of Twice Sold Tales, Glossier on Broadway

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
With live plants, flowers, and rolling hills, Glossier Seattle’s ‘experience’ starts this week on Capitol Hill
City says missing color means Capitol Hill’s completed Broadcast Apartments must go back to design review
Worker dies after forklift flips at Madison Valley construction site — UPDATE
Youth jail construction site targeted in overnight ‘molotov cocktail’ attack — UPDATE
Seattle Ice Cream Festival in Capitol Hill’s Chophouse Row will mark start of ‘ice cream season’
Testing, testing: First Hill Streetcar makes surprise Broadway appearance
Developer shows off plans for Capitol Hill Station housing and The Market Hall
How to design a big, mixed-use building that Capitol Hill likes
HELP CHS COVER THE COVID-19 CRISIS -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment. HELP TELL THE LOCAL STORY -- More here.