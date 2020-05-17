Post navigation

This week in Capitol Hill history | How they dust the Capitol Hill Station jets, the cats of Twice Sold Tales, Glossier on Broadway

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

With live plants, flowers, and rolling hills, Glossier Seattle’s ‘experience’ starts this week on Capitol Hill


Capitol Hill Pets | The cats of Twice Sold Tales

Sawant scores ‘no consensus’ victory in the 37th — UPDATE

2018

City says missing color means Capitol Hill’s completed Broadcast Apartments must go back to design review

Worker dies after forklift flips at Madison Valley construction site — UPDATE

Youth jail construction site targeted in overnight ‘molotov cocktail’ attack — UPDATE

2017

Here’s what’s next for the old Charlie’s on Broadway space

How they dust the Capitol Hill Station jets

2016

CHS Pics | The Skipping Jestress of Capitol Hill

Firefighters battle two alarm 20th Ave E blaze

Seattle Ice Cream Festival in Capitol Hill’s Chophouse Row will mark start of ‘ice cream season’

2015

Testing, testing: First Hill Streetcar makes surprise Broadway appearance

Developer shows off plans for Capitol Hill Station housing and The Market Hall

2010

How to design a big, mixed-use building that Capitol Hill likes

Welcome Marjorie to 14th and Union

