This week in CHS history | Corvus and Co. is born, big Northwest School land deal, streetcar tracks bike death

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
‘Certain types of crime are up in certain neighborhoods’ — Mayor Durkan takes public safety tour of Capitol Hill
As new legal fight against upzones is launched, D3 candidate says she didn’t approve group’s Valpak campaign
SWAT standoff blocks off area around E Howell — UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody
Coalition of small Capitol Hill property owners wants to halt chamber’s ‘Business Improvement Area’ expansion
Finally, a $23.25M deal — and plans for inclusive development — at 23rd and Union
Woman dies following bike crash along First Hill Streetcar tracks
Rancho Bravo ready to shift Pike/Pine’s only drive-thru into action
Woman says stern lecture foiled E. Thomas bus stop street robbery
Roanoke Tavern makes offer to buy building, stay on 10th Ave E
Northwest School acquires E. Pike parking lot to build new gym, offices
