Post navigation

Prev: (05/22/20) |

This week in CHS history | Corvus and Co. is born, big Northwest School land deal, streetcar tracks bike death

Posted on by


Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

‘Certain types of crime are up in certain neighborhoods’ — Mayor Durkan takes public safety tour of Capitol Hill


As new legal fight against upzones is launched, D3 candidate says she didn’t approve group’s Valpak campaign

2018

 

SWAT standoff blocks off area around E Howell — UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody

Coalition of small Capitol Hill property owners wants to halt chamber’s ‘Business Improvement Area’ expansion

2017

 

Finally, a $23.25M deal — and plans for inclusive development — at 23rd and Union

2016

 

Woman dies following bike crash along First Hill Streetcar tracks

Save Madison Valley: Tensions over planned PCC development

The CHS Crow approves: Corvus and Co. opens on Broadway

2015

 

First look: inside Capitol Hill Station

Why is this black metal box at 10th and Pike?

Rancho Bravo ready to shift Pike/Pine’s only drive-thru into action

2010

 

Woman says stern lecture foiled E. Thomas bus stop street robbery

Roanoke Tavern makes offer to buy building, stay on 10th Ave E

Northwest School acquires E. Pike parking lot to build new gym, offices

HELP CHS COVER THE COVID-19 CRISIS -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Subscribe and support CHS Contributors -- $1/$5/$10 per month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.