16-year-old killed in Capitol Hill protest zone shooting identified

The King County Medical Examiner has identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in a vehicle at the Capitol Hill protest zone early Monday morning as Antonio Mays, Jr..

His family is asking anyone with information to step forward as the family seeks answers to what happened on 12th Ave an in the minutes prior in the early morning shooting that left the 16-year-old dead inside a white Jeep Cherokee and sent a 14-year-old to the hospital in critical condition.

CHS reported on a night of driveby fears and uncertainty as at least one SUV style vehicle sped across Cal Anderson and through the protest camp before the confrontation on 12th Ave that ended in bloodshed. 911 callers reported a person shooting into a vehicle that had crashed along 12th Ave just after 3 AM.

Seattle Police again did not immediately enter the protest zone area but were able to collect some evidence when one of the victims was taken to a nearby rendezvous point to be transported by Seattle Fire to Harborview.

The crashed jeep, a bullet hole in its windshield and badly damaged, was reportedly rifled through by people at the camp where it stood on 12th Ave near E Pine but SPD eventually entered the scene to collect evidence in the hours following the shooting.

Police, too, are looking for help and asking anyone with information to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

We do not know more about Mays, Jr.’s life. A memorial is underway near the site where he died with items and artwork from the camp. One man at the scene Thursday afternoon said he made it a point to bring flowers to both memorials now part of the protest zone. At 10th and Pine, flowers and art marks the spot where 19-year-old Renton High student Lorenzo Anderson was gunned down early on Saturday, June 20th. SPD has not yet announced any arrests in that case.

Tuesday, the city began removing heavy cement barriers that have been in place around the camp since it formed earlier this month.

