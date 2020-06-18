A look at the Seattle Police report on the Capitol Hill protest zone auto garage break-in Seattle Police didn’t respond to

An incident that has become a CHOP talking point in everything from Karl Rove in the Wall Street Journal to neighbors asking Seattle Police to respond to 911 calls near the Capitol Hill protest zone was set off by an alleged thief on a burglary spree making an ill-advised entry into a 12th Ave auto garage, according to court records.

Police say 21-year-old Richard Hanks was the suspect caught in the act Sunday night and held by the owners of 12th Ave’s Car Tender garage in an incident at the center of our report this week on the East Precinct’s refusal to respond to incidents near the protest.

Hanks is in custody and charged for crimes in the alleged spree. But it isn’t because he was arrested by police on Capitol Hill on Sunday. Prosecutors say Hanks was busted the next night after he was caught allegedly breaking into and trying to steal a car in unincorporated King County.

Tuesday, Seattle Police interviewed the Car Tender owners about what had transpired there.

The arrest and newly released police report on the incident reveal new details about the strange episode, a violent scene with the protesters who responded, and the tensions on the police force about the situation around the protest zone. “Almost all of this incident was captured on various social media posts,” the reporting officer writes about the Sunday night incident at Car Tender. “I have downloaded more than a dozen videos of this incident and can submit them as evidence once we are allowed to have our precinct back.”

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Around 10:15 PM, East Precinct dispatch broadcast that the owner of 12th Ave’s Car Tender was reporting his son was “armed to teeth and will start killing people” as he held down a person caught burglarizing the auto garage. SPD officers responded they would “stage in the area” but were not going in. A crowd of 30 to 50 people from the protest camp grew at the 12th Ave at E Olive St auto yard’s fence and then knocked it down. The 911 caller “sounds very frustrated by the whole situation,” the dispatcher recounted about 20 minutes into the episode.

According to the newly released police report, the owners said they found Hanks after a friend who lives near the garage and auto yard called to report an intruder. The owners first tried police at that point. “They called 911 and explained the situation to dispatch,” East Precinct officer Dylan Nelson writes in his report on the incident. “They were told SPD would not be responding as the location was a block outside the Capital (sic) Hill Autonomous Zone, an occupied area the city of Seattle has recently allowed to shut down the East Precinct,”

According to the SPD report, the McDermott family that has been part-owners of the garage said they armed themselves and drove the 12th at E Olive St. shop where they found Hanks had busted a window, burglarized the office, and was allegedly trying to start a fire on a desk inside using a cassette tape and hand sanitizer.

The McDermotts told police they found business checks and external hard-drives in the man’s backpacks. As they held him and continued to call 911, the crowd of protesters outside the garage fence grew. “Several of them yell that they will burn or destroy the business” and there were “several threats to shoot” the owners from the protesters — “several of which were armed,” the report notes.

“Eventually, the protesters physically knocked down the chainlink fence that surrounds the business and rushed the yard. To appease the protesters, the suspect was released to them,” officer Nelson writes.

According to police, the crowd detained the suspect near 11th and Pine where he was “detained” as the group searched his backpack. The suspect was wearing one of the McDermott’s Seahawks coat which the crowd took from him and returned to the garage, according to the report.

“Eventually, a member of the crowd assaulted the suspect, repeatedly punching him in the face,” it reads. “The suspect escaped in the brawl that followed.”

The Car Tender victims told police that $300 in cash remains unaccounted for and they would need to spend $3,000 or more because keys to the building and fence were still missing.

While the SPD police report includes one witness who is a Capitol Hill resident who was inside the garage with the McDermotts, a Daily Caller video intern who happened to be at the auto garage property as the situation unfolded is not included in the report. The report also does not include any statements from the crowd that formed or the protest security volunteers.

A huge mob just attacked "Small Tender" business demanding a release of man who went into the business and started a fire, the business is located inside the 6 blocks of #CHAZ a 'no-cop zone'. Reporting on the ground in #Seattle pic.twitter.com/GeTRheQXFo — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 15, 2020

An online fundraiser has been set up to benefit Car Tender and the McDermott family. “John has already lost upwards of $55,000 in business,” the site reads. “Now, in addition to that, he has the additional property damage to repair and security teams are required to maintain the safety of his employees and the business.” $1,300 has been raised so far in the fundraiser.

In May, CHS reported on plans to redevelop the block including the auto repair business after a 2017 deal for Car Tender owners Russell Kimble and John McDermott to sell their property for $7.6 million.

In addition to documenting the chaotic scene, the SPD report seems to wipe away attempts by outlets like the Daily Caller and Seattle’s My Northwest to paint the break-in at Car Tender as a political action by camp protesters. “The owner tells me they got a tip that Hanks was working with protesters at CHOP and that weapons had been stashed nearby,” the My Northwest report reads.

The King County Prosecutor’s office says Hanks has so far been charged in the first episode in a string of crimes leading to the Capitol Hill flashpoint — a June 11th incident in which he allegedly totaled a $32,000 car he was trying to steal from the Mercedes-Benz of Seattle dealership on Airport Way. “Our office has not seen evidence that Mr. Hanks’ actions are protest related,” they write.

Hanks remains jailed. The court found probable cause for second-degree burglary and second-degree reckless burning but he has not yet been charged for the Capitol Hill incident.

