Administration official says discussions about consent decree, police training on table as Durkan office prepares for fifth day of Seattle protests

A senior official for the Durkan administration answered questions from Capitol Hill and Seattle area business representatives Tuesday morning about the mayor’s curfews and efforts to address the protests and police clashes that have rocked the neighborhood and the city heading into a fifth day.

Dominique Stephens who handles LGBTQ issues for the mayor’s office said Tuesday that the message from the protests is being heard by Durkan and City Hall and is changing the conversation on bias and policing in Seattle.

A Senior External Relations Liaison for Durkan, Stephens said the mayor’s office is discussing issues around how its police force is trained and reconsidering the timing of its efforts to lift the department from under a restrictive federal consent decree.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

“After four nights of protests, we’re going to have a longer internal process,” Stephens said in the session hosted by the Capitol Hill Business Alliance and its parent organization GSBA.

Earlier this month, Durkan’s City Attorney and the Justice Department began legal proceedings to end a consent decree placing oversight over Seattle Police. The federal consent decree that came out of an eight-month DOJ investigation of Seattle policing released in winter 2011 that revealed troubling findings about the department’s use of force. SPD’s overhaul included a DOJ-approved use of force policy.

Stephens said the mayor and her administration are also already looking into issues around re-examining training and who provides the training of police and how there can there be more accountability in hiring and firing officers.

“I have a lot of questions about what happened on Capitol Hill yesterday,” Stephens said. On a personal note, she said, Stephens said the goal needs to be to “make sure people can continue to peacefully protest and feel like they can continue protesting and not feel like they’re being gated.”

Monday night, a peaceful fourth day of protest in Seattle gave way to a violent clash just after 9 PM as thousands of protesters were leaving Capitol Hill and remaining demonstrators tangled with a wall of police outside the East Precinct headquarters at 12th and Pine. Video and witness accounts describe a melee set off when officers reacted quickly and aggressively to protesters near the front of the police line setting off hours of intense clashes with clouds of gas and explosions.

The discussion with GSBA members Tuesday centered on the Durkan administration’s efforts to address the police force’s actions and what the mayor is doing to address the demands of protesters.

Organizers are calling for the city to “defund” the Seattle Police by cutting half the department’s budget. “The city faces a $300 million budget shortfall due to COVID-19. Seattle City Council should propose and vote for a 50% cut from the $363 million already budgeted for SPD,” a petition on the defunding reads. Groups are also calling for funding affordable housing and “community-based anti-violence” programs as well as demanding the City Attorney’s office not prosecute protestors. The Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County chapter has organized a “Seattle Freedom Fund” for “the immediate release of people protesting the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Manuel Ellis (May 2020)” and “to help future bailout efforts.”

Arrest records obtained and posted (PDF) by Crosscut show that most people who have been arrested so far in Seattle protests are from the city and Washington state. The Seattle Office of Police Accountability says it has received more than 12,000 complaints about SPD’s response to this weekend’s demonstrations. “Our top priority is to quickly but thoroughly review and process these complaints,” a statement from the office reads.

Stephens said Tuesday that with the city’s budget already in turmoil from the COVID-19 crisis, there may be room to address some of the funding questions raised by the groups.

“As a broader community, that is something that can be addressed absolutely,” Stephens said.

“We are looking at the budget as our economics have changed so quickly.”

“As someone who is there, I will raise that question,” she said.

Stephens described a mayor’s office getting very little sleep and handling round the clock communication. “There is tons happening and she is actively working,” Stephens said of Durkan’s schedule when one participant asked why the mayor was not attending.

As for Tuesday, Stephens said she was not yet aware of whether the city would put a curfew in place for the fourth straight night but she did say she would carry feedback from participants in the session to City Hall to ask for more advance notice of the restrictions going forward.

“I don’t know what the rest of the day has in store,” Stephens said.

We’ve asked the mayor’s office for more information on the consent decree, budget, and curfew issues.

Meanwhile, protest activity was already underway by Tuesday morning in the downtown area where a group of a few hundred was reported to be peacefully demonstrating near Benaroya Hall.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.