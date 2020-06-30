After #defundSPD speech in front of her home, Durkan calls for City Council to investigate, expel Sawant

Speaking to a massive protest march in front of her Northeast Seattle home was apparently the final straw.
Mayor Jenny Durkan has escalated her ongoing political war with Kshama Sawant to a new level with a call for the Seattle City Council and council President Lorena Gonzalez to investigate end expel its longest-serving member.
“The City Council may choose to ignore and dismiss her actions, but I think that undermines public confidence in our institutions,” Durkan writes. “This letter requests that the Council exercise its Charter duties and fully investigate Councilmember Kshama Sawant and determine if action should be taken…”
The letter from Durkan’s office levels five allegations against Sawant including “using her official position to lead a march” to the mayor’s home Sunday night, Durkan says, “despite the fact that it was publicly known I was not there, and she and organizers knew that my address was protected under the state confidentiality program because of threats against me due largely to my work as U.S. Attorney.”
“All of us have joined hundreds of demonstrations across the City, but Councilmember Sawant and her followers chose to do so with reckless disregard of the safety of my family and children,” Durkan writes.
“In addition, during or after Councilmember Sawant’s speech at that rally, her followers vandalized my home by spray-painting obscenities,” the mayor alleges.
CHS reported on the Sunday march for Black Lives Matter goals including a 50% cut to the Seattle Police budget organized by the Seattle Democratic Socialists of America and including Socialist Alternative, the Sawant-led political group that has helped the veteran politician build a deep and active support base in the city and beyond.
Durkan’s roster of allegations stretch back beyond the weekend. They begin with issues first reported in early 2019 of documents showing the power of the Socialist Alternative organization in Sawant’s City Hall dealings. “According to the documents, the National Executive Committee and the Seattle Executive Committee of the Socialist Alternative party had authority over staffing decisions for the City Council office,” the Durkan letter reads.
The mayor also attacks another Sawant action during the BLM protests when she provided access to Seattle City Hall for a massive demonstration to briefly occupy the building. “Our fight is not just against the police, our fight is for systemic change,” Sawant said that night during the rally inside the building. Sawant used “her official position” to give “access to City facilities to admit hundreds of individuals at night into City Hall when it was closed to the public because of COVID-19 and failing to follow the City’s COVID-19 precautions for the visitors,” Durkan, a former federal prosecutor, alleges. “Her actions put the safety of individuals and City workers at risk, and it led to janitorial staff making complaints about the incident because of safety concerns.”
The mayor alleges Sawant has used her “official office and equipment to promote and raise money” for the Tax Amazon ballot initiative and to encourage people to “to illegally ‘occupy’ City property” at the East Precinct. The letter comes as city workers began removing some barriers Tuesday morning around the camp.
The letter dated June 30th now sits with Gonzalez office. We’ve asked for details on any response or next steps and will update when we hear back.
Sawant’s office has also yet to respond to the letter. Her office has overcome past complaints including a complaint dismissed last year by the Seattle Ethics and Elections Committee over the Socialist Alternative influence allegations. She also faced a similar complaint earlier this year over the Tax Amazon initiative.
Sawant is in the midst of her third term leading District 3 serving Capitol Hill and the Central District on the council. The Socialist Alternative incumbent posted another victory for the movement last fall as Sawant overcame historic spending by the business community and large companies like Amazon and Expedia to unseat progressive candidates in Seattle. “Our movement has won our socialist office for working people,” she said. “The election results are a repudiation of the billionaire class…and the relentless attacks and lies…and working people have stood up and said Seattle is not for sale!,” Sawant said in her victory speech.
A copy of the Durkan letter is below.
This reminds me of Trump’s letters to media to avoid dealing with reality. Not everyone who was at the march for Charleena Lyles was there because of Sawant. So, does the Mayor have proof it was a Sawant acolyte who “violated” the sanctity of her fence? Or is the mayor – who was perfectly fine gassing an entire neighborhood for a week and lying about it – going to start lying about this as well?
Mayor Durkan took office on November 28, 2017. Charleena Lyles was not killed on her watch.
It would benefit so many people and different communities within D3 for the council to expel her.
Sawant won D3 with 51% of the vote, after Amazon’s idiotic funding to Orion got publicized 2 weekends before the election, and DON’T LET AMAZON BUY CITY HALL posters blanketed Broadway Ave, 12th, Pike and Pine. Up until then, Orion had been leading by as much as 58% in early voting.
Without the “October Surprise” Amazon mistake (or tbh, Orion’s non-strong response to it) Sawant may well have been defeated.
Her followers love to believe they have a solid mandate. They do not. 51% on a late-breaking fluke/mistake by Orion and Amazon does not equal unbeatable or resounding support for Sawant.
CM Sawant won, Orion lost. IT doesn’t matter if the margin was 1 vote or 1 million. That’s how democracy works. DEAL WITH IT.
CM Sawant is a demagogue. A democratically elected one but a demagogue, nonetheless.
Demagogues typically don’t acknowledge anyone who doesn’t support them and grossly overstate their popular mandate. See: Trump, Donald.
Attempting to eliminate a democratically elected CM because they disagree with your ideology is a fascist move plain and simple.
Sawant’s irresponsible behavior (for many years) goes beyond just ideology.
Sadly, this move will just further her persecution complex and endear her even more to her followers.
She’s literally the left version of Donald Trump. She was rocking his playbook years before he even got into politics. Maybe he studied her.
Yet Sawant is trying to unseat the mayor, which will mean Gonzalez becomes mayor. Convenient, eh?
How would you describe trying to eliminate a democratically elected Mayor for the same political reasons? Would that be fascism as well? Sawant has called for Durkan to be impeached. Sounds like the same thing to me. And Durkan wasn’t marching protesters to Sawant’s home to intimidate her into following Sawant’s agenda.
And a fifty one percent majority is a win. No question. But sometimes we should try to govern with the minority in mind, especially when that minoroty is only slightly smaller than the majority. That is, if we want to maintain any decent level of civil discourse and try to solve problems together. It seems to me Sawant has little interest in civil discourse or sitting down and trying to solve problems by listening as well as talking. It is long past time for her to learn to appreciate both.
And for the record, I don’t support efforts to remove Sawant, much as I loathe her, because I think a narrow majority of D3 residents voted in her favor just months ago. That should mean something. It should also mean something about the Mayor, who’s impeachment I also don’t support. i do support the Mayor’s efforts to call out Sawant for her abominal behavior during this crisis. And to me, that is what the Mayor’s letter to the Council is really about.
So the neighborhood was about to finally get its streets back and Sawant puts out a call to action to occupy the precinct. Then the people camping in front of the precinct doubles overnight. Thank your CM for the fact that this bullshit wont be over any time soon. And thank CM Sawant for co-opting a movement and calling it her own (once again), for political purposes, and regardless of the loss of life.
CHOP was the “zone of death”. I am a 30 year resident of Capitol Hill and I feel that I was living in a dangerous war zone. “Black lives” no longer mattered to the people occupying our neighborhood as all victims of the shootings were black. The occupiers were directly responsible for these death along with their vigilante militia. I hope that whoever killed the 16 year this morning is prosecuted for murder. We cannot let innocent black lives go unpunished.
And the worse proponent of this occupation was Sawant. All that she cared about was her personal fame and could care less about black lives. If you read her comments yesterday, she blamed the death of the 16 year old on the “system”. She is the worse possible opportunist. She never empathizes with the dead or seriously injured victims of the occupation, all who are black. She could care less about black lives as the only thing that she cares about her “power” and political standing. She is despicable and I call her the “Trump of the left”, totally divisive and cares nothing about humanity.
How true, Howser! In the wise words of The Admiral of Greenlake, “I don’t like her!!”
oops, my husband used my email. He doesn’t wear black feathered stilettos.