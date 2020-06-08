After mayor’s speech on deescalation, police making strongest show of force yet at ‘standoff’ at 11th and Pine

With reporting by Jake Goldstein-Street and Alex Garland

Early Sunday evening, the city’s mayor and chief of police called the center of Seattle’s protests against police brutality at 11th and Pine a “standoff” — by midnight, it was again a warzone.

The show of aggressive police force included a near 10-minute barrage of flash bang explosions heard across the Hill and the central city, streams of pepper spray, and clouds of gas that sent demonstrators scattering for safety in Cal Anderson and area residents doing what they could to seal off doors and windows.

Earlier Sunday, Mayor Jenny Durkan offered the city’s first explicit explanation for engaging in the weeklong standoff citing “specific information from the FBI about threats to the East Precincts and buildings in Seattle,” Durkan said Chief Carmen Best and her command “concluded that removing the barrier would jeopardize the safety of the public and the community, especially considering there are approximately 500 residents that live in that block.”

During the evening, protesters had slowly claimed more of E Pine and crossed a portion of the Seattle Police Department perimeter set up outside the East Precinct. Sunday morning, large cement blocks and metal fencing was added to the continually shifting layout that also includes a public address system and bright security lights used at night to illuminate the crowd. By 12:11 Monday morning, police reported they were being hit by “bottles, rocks, fireworks, and other projectiles” and that some protesters were shining lasers in their eyes. Seven minutes later, the department said tear gas — temporarily banned for regular deployment in an emergency action by Durkan and Best earlier in the week — was authorized for use. Video from Capitol Hill-based news and media outlet The Stranger from its offices directly above the protest core at 11th and Pine showed the scene.

The scene from the north side of 11th next to the park. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/ffz5NJF8xZ — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 8, 2020

The officers are taking heavy projectiles, coming from the crowd. A male, armed with a gun is in the intersection of 11th and Pine ST. CS gas has been authorized. In the interest of public and life safety, leave the area now. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 8, 2020

Haven’t seen anything like this so far #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/MkdyBG1EZq — Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 8, 2020

Chemical weapons. At home.#seattleprotest 11th and Pine / Cal Anderson pic.twitter.com/kWgzgexEkK — Christopher Chan (@chanthropology) June 8, 2020

Just got maced and gassed with hundreds others by Seattle police on 11th & Pine. With no provocation. All the movement was demanding was: Let us march! Shameful violence under Mayor Durkan. And the 30-day tear gas pause is totally meaningless. Durkan Must Go. #DefundPolice pic.twitter.com/GNtvtjuMAU — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) June 8, 2020

Smoke rising from Capitol Hill after SPD cleared the 11/Pine protest. Unclear what they used, but I'm definitely coughing a bit. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/KNgc97A4xH — matt (@mmitgang) June 8, 2020

The outburst followed an order to disperse amid a large crowd of protesters that grew even after a frightening shooting at the scene earlier in the night after an agitated man drove his car into the crowd and shot a man at the protest who attempted to disarm the driver before surrendering to police.

Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant was reportedly hit with pepper spray and was seen amongst scores of protesters being treated to remove the painful agent from their eyes.

The ugly incidents came only hours after Mayor Durkan attempted to brush away calls for her resignation or recall in a Sunday evening press conference in which she apologized for the SPD’s response in a week of protests following the killing of George Floyd.

“While the accountability system will review all of the facts, the response seem too quick to escalate,” Durkan said in her apology. “Too quick to deploy of flash bangs, pepper spray and deployment of the National Guard.”

“I know that safety was shattered for many by images, sounds and gas more fitting of a war zone: I am sorry,” Durkan said.

Before the midnight episode and what may have been the most explosive show of police force yet in the week of protests on Capitol Hill, Durkan had promised Sunday night an effort to “deescalate” the police and perimeter situation on E Pine. Durkan said she and Best “agreed to reduce the National Guard presence” and “that the use of riot gear should be curtailed.”

“Our city should not look like a military zone,” Durkan said. “But they also have to respond to the reality on the ground to keep the officers and public safe.

She also asked protesters to help in calming the situation. “The help of those on frontline to maintain the peace is instrumental in ensuring everyone remains safe,” Durkan said. “I ask that demonstration participants who observe unsafe behavior please hold those folks accountable.”

Durkan faces a growing wave of opposition over her handling of the protest. Saturday night, a group of elected officials including Seattle City Council members joined the protest on Capitol Hill and called for Durkan to bring the situation to a peaceful end by removing the police and National Guard forces and barriers.

“Calling on @carmenbest @SeattlePD @MayorJenny to STOP this! Move the police line back to the barricade at least, dont spray, gas, flash/noise bombs,” council member Teresa Mosqueda tweeted about the appearance. 43rd District rep Nicole Macri, King County Council member Girmay Zahilay, State Joe Nguyen, plus fellow city council members Dan Strauss, Lisa Herbold, and Andrew Lewis joined Mosqueda in the show of solidarity with protesters.

Today, I joined 26 local elected officials in a letter to @MayorJenny asking that @SeattlePD funding be redirected to community-based alternatives. pic.twitter.com/KcSbqGTfmu — Lisa Herbold (@Lisa_Herbold) June 8, 2020

Sawant, meanwhile, said she will introduce two bills Monday to ban SPD’s use of chemical weapons and chokeholds. awant has also joined those calling for a Durkan resignation.

“It has been tragically ironic that this growing movement against police violence and brutality has been consistently met with more violence and brutality,” Sawant writes. “The responsibility for this vicious targeting of these overwhelmingly peaceful protests in Seattle lies with Mayor Jenny Durkan.”

Sunday night’s shooting and explosions of flash grenades and tear gas marred a weekend of continued progress for activists and community groups. At a Central District rally organized by Africatown and several community groups, calls for a major reduction in the Seattle Police budget were joined by renewed demands for community use of several neighborhood properties, funding for Black community organizations, and severing “all existing contracts, and all financial ties” between SPD and Seattle Public Schools.

