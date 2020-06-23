After mayor’s vow to peacefully clear camp, another shooting in Cal Anderson protest zone sends man to hospital — Plus, possible second victim

Seattle Fire took one person to the hospital and a possible second shooting victim was rushed by private vehicle to Harborview as Tuesday began with another bout of gun violence on the edges of the Capitol Hill protest camp at Cal Anderson.

Seattle Police confirmed they were responding to a shooting at 11th and Denny early Tuesday and confirmed one person had been shot and taken to the hospital.

According to Seattle Police radio updates, police were called to the area on the north end of Cal Anderson near residential apartment buildings around 4:45 AM. After staging for about five minutes to gather enough officers to enter the area of the protest camp, police reported finding a man who had been shot screaming on the northwest corner of 11th and Denny.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

A large response from Seattle Fire was also staging in the area and was reported with the victim about 15 minutes after the initial 911 call. The victim was loaded in an ambulance and rushed to Harborview.

During the police and medic response, more gunfire rang out from the area of the Cal Anderson camp around 5 AM. Police did not enter the area of the protesters but were in contact with organizers, according to radio updates. There were reports that an armed person fired a single shot but no immediate reports of victims.

Minutes later, a possible second shooting victim arrived at Harborview via private vehicle, according to SPD radio updates.

There was no further information immediately available on circumstance or suspects.

A CHS reader described the early morning Tuesday scene outside their building:

Man started screaming “get me to the hospital” over and over. Ambulance was called. Time to get here was longer than usual. While waiting the man kept screaming and some people offered to help him and possibly put him in a vehicle. I could hear it all, not see it. He kept screaming and said “Don’t touch my leg” several times. Police and ambulance finally got here and were able to remove him without incident. I did see that part as I went outside my building. I did not see anyone from CHOP approach the police or in the area.

The shooting marks the third bout of gun violence in four nights leaving one dead and three wounded with a possible fourth. Late Monday afternoon, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced she was starting a community-driven process to clear the camp and restore East Precinct to Seattle Police. Monday night following the speech and media conference, a few tents were packed up but more remained in the park and the protest zone.

In an appearance in City Hall flanked by Black community leaders, but no representatives from the protest groups, Durkan said the city will no longer allow the Capitol Hill protest camp to continue overnight around Cal Anderson.

Durkan and Chief Carmen Best also said that SPD is preparing plans for reopening the East Precinct as quickly and as safely as possible but provided no specific timeline. Durkan said it would not be safe to reestablish the precinct by sending in police officers and that community partners are being asked for help to reduce the camp and the number of protesters at the site while efforts at larger “systemic change” come in the 2020 budget process to increase social spending in Black and “marginalized communities” and at the state level where the mayor said there will be legislative changes to address how the Seattle police union operates.

“It’s time for people to go home. It’s time for us to restore Cal Anderson and Capitol Hill,” Durkan said.

Early Saturday, one man was killed and another person was critically wounded in a shooting at 10th and Pine. 19-year-old Renton High student Lorenzo Anderson died in an incident that has become a flashpoint of controversy with police restricting their presence in the area following the emptying of the East Precinct headquarters and Seattle Fire’s limited abilities to respond without police presence. Sunday night brought another shooting on the edge of Cal Anderson that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.

With the protest camp as a center, the Seattle effort born from the May 25th killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis had marked a handful of gains and promises from Durkan and Best of ongoing talks with activists and community groups and a review of police crowd control tactics.

Since its formation in the exit of police from the East Precinct building and the barriers at 12th and Pine on June 8th, the camp was celebrated as a center of protest and also for its art and community even as there were also reports of open-carry enthusiasts joining the crowds and a regular presence of armed sentries posted around the area as part of camp security. The city worked out a new layout plan with protesters to better open the area to traffic and emergency vehicles but there was also a growing unease about Seattle Police’s limited presence in the zone around 11th and Pine and Cal Anderson Park and growing criticism that the camp’s purpose of occupying the area and the “Seattle People’s Precinct” was overtaking greater Black Lives Matter goals. Friday, thousands marched across the Central District to celebrate Juneteenth and rally for the Black Lives Matter movement and local demands to cut Seattle’s police budget and increase spending on social and community investment in the Central District.

Durkan and officials have been firm in saying it will not be clear what is behind the burst of gun violence around the camp until police are able to fully investigate the crimes. Victims including Tuesday morning’s man who was shot have been reported by police to have been uncooperative. The mayor acknowledged Monday afternoon that the city regularly sees gun violence rise this time of year but said what happened on Capitol Hill this weekend “permeated an area that was supposed to be a peaceful collection of people whose voice was being raised against violence against Black people.”

Overnight into Tuesday morning, protesters remained in the area as some set about trying to remove barriers placed by the city to allow vehicle traffic to move through the area around the emptied East Precinct building at 12th and Pine. A brokered meeting between the mayor’s office and camp representatives about clearing the area following the weekend shootings reportedly fell through when the protest group was a no show, a community representative working with Durkan’s administration said Monday.

Some of the SDOT installed concrete blocks outside the precinct have been successfully moved with a truck. pic.twitter.com/K9KOtJRqrt — matt (@mmitgang) June 23, 2020

Earlier, Durkan and Best said that SPD and Seattle Fire’s difficulties in quickly and safely entering the area of the protesters was also a reason to clear the camp.

“We don’t know what the outcome would have been for the young man that died or the person who is still in critical condition at Harborview. But it is our experience over years that the quickness of the response decides who lives and dies sometimes.”

The mayor also said that many area businesses that have been struggling through the long COVID-19 restrictions are unable to more fully reopen for Pride because of the camp. Monday night, 13th Ave leather bar The Cuff announced it would not be able to open as planned as a “community” space for Pride “until we don’t hear gunshots outside our business or read about death and shootings around our neighborhood.”

Tensions also boiled over at 12th Ave’s Momiji Monday where a manager and part owner of the restaurant was captured on video in a street fight with people in the protest zone after calling a Black woman a “nigger” during an argument in front of the business. Co-owners Steven Han and Lawrence Yeh posted a video Monday night apologizing for the man’s actions and announcing he has been fired and removed as a partner. Momiji ownership also promised to reach out to community leaders at the protest camp and provide meals Tuesday night outside the restaurant as well as donate to “Black led and Black-youth organizations.”

Capitol Hill representative on the City Council Kshama Sawant, meanwhile, issued a statement (PDF) Monday defying Durkan and calling for decisions on next steps for the camp to be decided “democratically.”

“Many in the movement are concerned that the resources and attention required to maintain an ongoing overnight occupation at the CHOP could take away from a focus on getting organized to win the demands of the movement,” Sawant writes.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.