Bill’s Off Broadway won’t reopen ending 40 years on Capitol Hill

It survived the redevelopment waves of Capitol Hill and a two year hiatus during construction but old school Capitol Hill hangout Bill’s Off Broadway could not survive the COVID-19 crisis. The popular pizza and drinking joint at the corner of Pine and Harvard announced it will not be joining other Capitol Hill restaurants in the ongoing Phase 2 recovery and said its closure will be permanent:

It is with heavy hearts we announce that after 40 years, Bill’s Off Broadway will be unable to reopen due to situations outside of our control. 2019 was Bill’s best year yet and we have you all to thank for going out on a high note. We are proud of what we created together and know that many of you found a safe place full of love and understanding within our doors. The friendships we made at Bill’s will last a lifetime. We have loved being a piece of this vibrant community and are devastated to not be a part of it going forward. We appreciate all the support you have given Bill’s over the years.

Thank you for being part of our family.

❤️ Bill’s

In 2012, CHS spoke with longtime owner Don Stevens about impending development of the corner Bill’s had called home since 1980. The plan back then was to find a temporary location for Bill’s while its then 30-year Capitol Hill home was torn apart and built back up as part of a preservation incentive-boosted, mixed-use development.

By 2013, Stevens and his wife and co-owner Colleen Stevens had found a new location in Greenwood for a mixed expansion/move to make way for the construction.

After a two year construction hiatus, the Stevenses reopened Bill’s off Broadway in August 2015 — just in time for the football season.

In 2016, Don passed away, leaving Bill’s in Colleen and his staff’s hands.

Don Stevens told CHS he acquired the original Bill’s around 1995 after working in sales nearby at Phil Smart Mercedes and as the general sales manager at the E Pike BMW showroom before that. “I was a customer,” Stevens said about Bill’s. “And I got to know the guy who owned it. And one thing lead to another.”

The closure is one of only a few CHS has been able to confirm as COVID-19 restrictions lifted and businesses are able to more fully open.

Capitol Hill and Central District COVID-19 Crisis Closures: CHS has tried to confirm all reported statuses. Please let us know if any information needs to be updated chs@capitolhillseattle.com -- LAST UPDATED: 6/24/20

Food and drink

Bill's Off Broadway, E Pine, announced 6/24/20

Stumptown , 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20

, 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20 Adana , 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20

, 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20 Tougo , 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open

, 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open My Thai, 10th Ave E, closed but we're not sure when it shuttered

Retail and more

Urban Outfitters , Broadway, youth fashion chain's exit began last summer as Broadway Market began search for new tenant

, Broadway, youth fashion chain's exit began last summer as Broadway Market began search for new tenant Le Frock , E Pike, consignment shop announced permanent closure in April

, E Pike, consignment shop announced permanent closure in April H2O2, 19th AVe E, longtime Stevens area hair concern has moved north of the cut

