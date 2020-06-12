Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone updates: Friday actions for ‘a new generation’ and a general strike, and yes, CHAZ does, indeed, attract the worst kind of people (Tim Eyman)

With reporting by Lena Friedman

After weeks of holding back on protests due to concerns about the impact of COVID-19 in its communities, the Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County chapter has called for a general strike Friday and will mark the day with a silent march across the Central District. Friday will also bring an event of a different flavor as leaders including Nikkita Oliver lead a march to Madison Park Beach for the Engage: Part One rally. Meanwhile, another youth march full of loud enthusiasm crossed Capitol Hill Wednesday as organizers continued to grow and improve the protest zone around 12th and Pine.

Friday, June 12th, the BLM chapter is asking people across the state to step away from work and “spend their time and energy on direct action for lasting structural change” —

If you can’t march, take this time as an opportunity to familiarize yourself with your local elected officials. This includes your mayor, city council, county executive, county council, county prosecutor, and state representatives. It helps if you collaborate with friends and neighbors, and reach out to people you know who are more familiar with the local issues. It’s up to you to make sure your local officials feel the pressure to improve police accountability and dismantle the structural racism that has been built into all of our institutions.

The planned silent march, meanwhile, will begin gathering at Judkins Park around 1 PM with plans to step off for Jefferson Park at 2 PM. The group is asking participants to maintain silence during the procession and not to initiate chanting or booing. “We encourage you to bring signs and other visual ways of making your voices heard during the protest,” they write.

Organizers are also hoping people will march in groups with friends or members of their households and try to maintain six-foot distance with others to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Please wear a mask. You can learn more at blacklivesseattle.org.

Things were louder Wednesday as hundreds of young protesters marched from Volunteer Park across Capitol Hill to rally outside the Seattle Police Department’s West Precinct.

Masses of young people filled up Volunteer Park’s amphitheater lawn, listening to speeches, spoken word and music before heading to the West Precinct and then marching back to the park for a debrief.

After hours of peaceful protesting, the crowd had a scare when a driver struck protesters outside the West Precinct and was reportedly stopped by the Seattle Protest Bike Brigade, a group of bikers protecting and supporting protests. There were no reported serious injuries.

“We stood together, someone tried to tear us down and we stayed together,” organizer Isaiah Jeannot said to the crowd.

Youth-led Seattle Change Coalition aimed to create a space for young voices at the forefront of the fight against police brutality and systemic racism. According to their social media, the protest demands include defunding and dismantling SPD, investing in “community based” services, and dropping any criminal charges against protestors. These demands echo those of protests across Seattle and in Capitol Hill, and the organizers catered their speeches to the young audience.

“The youth is powerful —- they can’t handle us, they can’t. They don’t know what to do,” organizer Jeannot told the crowd. “The police at the East Precinct left because they don’t know what to do, and that’s why we’re going to march out to the West Precinct, and we’re going to let them know what we’re doing and how we’re not going to stop.”

At the beginning of the rally, as protestors gathered in the park, there was a sign-making station and a voter registration table, and Mutual Aid Books was handing out free books penned by Black and Indigenous authors,

“We’re just trying to get everyone out there so that they can vote and make change — it starts with movements like this, but with time and voting it will change on a larger scale,” Luna Piper, who set up the booth along with her family, said.

Once marchers arrived at the barricaded West Precinct where no police presence was visible, the crowd listened to speakers and spent eight minutes and 46 seconds in silence in honor of George Floyd.

“I think especially in terms of the relationship between the SPD and public schools, it’s important that youth are organized and involved,” Ingraham High School graduate Isabella Martinez, who was helping out with snack and water supply, said.

Friday’s actions include the Engage march and rally. “The new generation of youth and young adult organizers are calling us to action, organizer Oliver writes.

Saturday will bring a Peace Peloton bike ride to Black-owned businesses to promote economic reform. The ride starts at 10 AM Saturday at Tougo Coffee on Yesler.

With officials agreeing to review SPD’s crowd control tactics and the City Council ready to slice down SPD’s budget, another policy victory emerged for activists Wednesday as the city’s officer will now be ordered “to have body-worn video recording during demonstrations.” The previous policy shaped by privacy concerns prohibited the recording unless a crime was being committed.

Meanwhile, as Mayor Durkan and Chief Best have started a serious game of hot potato over the decision to empty the East Precinct, there were also new developments at CHAZ, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone for protesters and campers that has formed around the building, continues to create new and interesting elements to add to the surreal and sometimes wonderful environment the camp has created in Pike/Pine and Cal Anderson Park. Most striking is the massive streetwide block letters now spelling out BLACK LIVES MATTER on E Pine south of the park. A smaller and more gentle addition are the garden plots added to the “social distancing” circles in Cal Anderson and in planters dragged into the gutters along 12th Ave. There are now bathroom maps showing which businesses have opened their restrooms and where the city provided chemical toilets are. Wednesday night brought some recreation to the turf Bobby Morris field as competitors took part in a foot race.

My godmother created Cal Anderson park, and I sincerely couldn’t be happier about the way the last week has been. https://t.co/YcTaA9iHg4 — legitimate businessman (@shocks) June 11, 2020

Protestors yell at Tim Eyman asking him to “Go back to America,” pointing to the area past the barricades that block off the CHAZ. #seattleprotests — Ash Shah (@itsashshah) June 11, 2020

Signs of change? Pine Street, the main road through the #CHAZ is being renamed by residents Black Lives Matter Way and they are also painting the street as well. #SeattleProtest #WWConverge pic.twitter.com/8zfp1HAuQ3 — Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) June 11, 2020

Here we see an alley in the process of being turned into a graffiti haven. On the opposite side is a ground level apartment. I avoided taking a photo of it out of respect, but I did get a close in shot of the sign, which has been respected by everyone as far as I can see. pic.twitter.com/Je83xxYs2u — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) June 11, 2020

A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. “Stoop” tweeting. https://t.co/O6i04qmZ9v — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 11, 2020

Reminiscent of the writing now present on 16th St. in D.C., protestors paint the road near #CapitalHillAutonomousZone with the words “Black Lives Matter” pic.twitter.com/JJN2NrFWwo — Elizabeth Turnbull (@LizTurnbull5) June 11, 2020

#Chaz made crops out of the crop circles in Cal Anderson pic.twitter.com/fX1b1X59Ld — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) June 11, 2020

Protestors at CHAZ breaking into three groups to discuss:

1) tactics to organize and agitate next

2) a “vibe check”

3) long term goals #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/KwsrO7zyIY — Lena Friedman (@LenaSFriedman) June 11, 2020

The #CHAZ has its own website now that even has a multi-camera livestream of the zone. You can see protesters' demands here: https://t.co/QVJF8wpf6B #seattleprotest — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 11, 2020

The CHAZ is no utopia and the concern from some organizers Thursday morning about a lack of volunteers to help keep the protest’s presence strong outside the East Precinct was telling. The CHAZ can also attract some of the worst kinds of people — gubernatorial candidate Tim Eyman was reported touring the site Thursday in full troll mode.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, more bars, restaurants, and stores will be interested in opening and it’s not clear how the camp will fit in with the entertainment district’s commercial aims. On Friday with the general strike planned, those kinds of conflicts will be put aside. Businesses in the area have been vocal supporters of the aims of the protests and many have opened the doors to support the crowds. But there are signs things are shifting to a new phase. Sorting out Saturday and what comes next will be the community’s challenge.

Thursday, Chief Best said she toured the East Precinct to assess damage and that planning has begun for SPD to return to the building. Response times, the chief said, are up about three times normal with East Precinct officers being dispatched out of other parts of the city. Mayor Durkan, meanwhile, repeated her belief that the movement’s central demand of a 50% cut to SPD is impossible. Without it, the activists, groups, and hangers on have said they will not leave.

