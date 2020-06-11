Capitol Hill Community Post | Eltana Delivers to Capitol Hill – door to door

From a friend of Eltana Bagels

Dear friends and neighbors,

One of our favorite locally run bagel shops, Eltana, is battling to keep their doors open and serve their community. At the 12th Avenue store, that struggle now includes having to hope that the many barricades that surround them will be permeable enough to allow intrepid customers through.

Eltana began adapting their business during the pandemic to offer door to door neighborhood delivery service and now, with the protests surrounding them, delivery is their/your best option for bagels/spreads.

If we can get enough orders, they will send a truck through Capitol Hill, Madison Park and the Central District with fresh bagels. Help support a wonderful local small business while enjoying INCREDIBLE bagels and spreads delivered to your door!

For this delivery it will be in zip codes 98112 and 98122 click on this link to order:

https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/1FAIpQLSdHC_ 6bsSk1gRVxS9Xh6tCgiHDSfVxtVj03 mh57ahCoKf1BXA/viewform?usp= sf_link

Indicate your desired order by: Sunday, June 14 at 9 pm.

All orders will be invoiced by email on June 15 and June 16.

Deliveries begin Friday, June 19

Thanks and be well everyone!

p.s.. please feel free to re-post and forward this on to your fellow Bagel Lovers.