Capitol Hill Mid-Century Modern — Historical Society adds new era to its preservation efforts

The Capitol Hill Historical Society has focused its research and preservation efforts on buildings of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Now the group can turn some of its attention to a more recent, diverse architectural history: Mid-Century Modern multifamily residential buildings constructed from the post World War II-era up until the late 1970s.

“I’m very excited about this kind of being a step in the direction of closing the historical gap between that auto row-era and today,” said Tom Heuser, board president of the nonprofit. “We have this kind of interlude period between now and then that hasn’t been very well covered and I think this is definitely a springboard for more of that.”

The Pike/Pine auto row-era has been of particular focus, a period in the first part of the twentieth century when the Pike/Pine corridor became the hub of car dealerships in Seattle.

This project is funded with a $10,000 King County 4Culture grant and will consist of a ten-building survey of Mid-Century Modern architecture, including Brutalist and California Modern styles.

Photographer and CHHS member Lana Blinderman initially proposed the project idea to Heuser after noticing that some mid-century buildings seemed to be disappearing.

“You know some of them are being remodeled and not in a way that is accurate or true to the original style and some of them were just being demolished,” Blinderman said. “I thought: ‘Wow, nobody’s documenting these buildings and this is just such a loss, and despite all the mid-century revival that people seem to be crazy about there was no organized documentation happening.’”

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Photographs of apartment buildings on Capitol Hill, Seattle, WA (Images: Lana Blinderman) Photographs of apartment buildings on Capitol Hill, Seattle, WA

Mid-Century Modern architecture examples around the Hill include Harvard/Harrison’s Roni Lee Apartments and Thomas/14th’s Capitol Crest Apartments.

The project was in the research phase with selection and photography still to come when CHS spoke with Blinderman. The plan is for the work to culminate in walking tours and a public presentation in December 2021.

The history of these buildings is tied to the neighborhood’s mid-century growth, explained Heuser, when housing needs arose during the Seattle World’s Fair of 1962 and when the Broadway High School became a vocational training center, drawing veterans to the neighborhood after WWII.

“There’s a very rich history connected in the neighborhood with mid-century that I had never really considered before,” Heuser said.

The project’s look into mid-century architectural history may shed light on the neighborhood’s social history post World War II as the city, and Capitol Hill in particular, became diversified during the civil rights movement and evolved into an LGBTQ center of Seattle in the 1960s.

“I do suspect, especially if we go into the more social history of this era, we’ll definitely see that significant shift and by default this be kind of a more diverse period of architectural history just based on who is living in the buildings and perhaps who is designing them,” Heuser said.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.