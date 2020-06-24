Capitol Hill protest zone shifts out of Cal Anderson Park with remaining core of campers surrounding East Precinct

Overview of Cal Anderson as some of the tent camp in #CHOP announces plans to move to a combination of Seattle Center and the area closer to the East Precinct at 12/Pine. A few cars and trucks can be seen on the playfield. pic.twitter.com/j6IMgN8XEb — matt (@mmitgang) June 24, 2020

Uncertainty gave way to a multiplicity of plans Tuesday night as the Capitol Hill protest zone camp cleared parts of its Cal Anderson Park core.

Some carried their tents across the turf Bobby Morris field to strengthen and continue the occupation around the emptied East Precinct and carry on with Black Lives Matter goals and calls for defunding the Seattle Police Department.

Some rallied around a reported plan to move to a new camp below the Space Needle for renewed energy — and attention.

Others broke camp and left the scene.

The scenes — broadcast live by Omari Salisbury and his Converge Media who have emerged as the grassroots CNN of the protest zone and in pictures and updates from the mix of apartment dwelling neighbors who have found themselves both part of the story and some of the key documentarians of the events in the camp — showed the first signs that the hopes of Mayor Jenny Durkan and SPD Chief Carmen Best that a “peaceful” approach emphasizing community groups and social service outreach could complete the winding down of the CHOP after the quick erosion that has followed a weekend of deadly gun violence and ongoing concerns about how Seattle Police and Seattle Fire are choosing to deploy resources in the zone.

Though general assembly meetings continue and the nightly march to the West Precinct happened again Tuesday night, many core elements cleared out in the midst of the shootings and safety worries with the dismantling of things like the sprawling No Cop Co-op and the exit of some of the camp’s key decision makers, and medical volunteers. The camp DJ was seen packing up Tuesday night.

The Barbie mini Escalade drives by the "Remember why we're here" markings outside the station, blasting Bob Marley. pic.twitter.com/mqQuGOJVpk — matt (@mmitgang) June 24, 2020

Though individuals have emphasized the protest camp’s democratic, collective leadership, key organizers faced growing strain around the remaining campers including many without shelter who have chosen to join the occupation. Durkan said Monday night that homelessness and mental health outreach would be a key component of safely clearing the camp.

Chief Best has said SPD is preparing plans for reopening the East Precinct as quickly and as safely as possible but has provided no specific timeline. Durkan has said it would not be safe to reestablish the precinct by sending in police officers as a force to reclaim the headquarters. Community partners, she said, are being asked for help to reduce the camp and the number of protesters at the site while efforts at larger “systemic change” come in the 2020 budget. Wednesday, the Seattle City Council will take up the mayor’s proposed changes to the budget brought on by the COVID-19 crisis that includes belt-tightening across the board. She is proposing a $20 million cut to SPD — about a 5% slice. Protesters have been calling for cutting the budget in half. Meanwhile, Durkan has also promised increased social spending in Black and “marginalized communities” and at the state level where the mayor said she will push for legislative changes to address how the Seattle police union operates.

The city is also in talks with groups about creating a Black community space in Capitol Hill. First African Methodist Episcopal Church pastor Carey G. Anderson said he is offering up his 14th Ave church as a place for groups to meet to talk about the Black Lives Matter movement if needed.

#CHAZ / #CHOP – 8:19am More tents but less visible people at the moment outside the @SeattlePD East Precinct. pic.twitter.com/RLhkR0K1hf — Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) June 24, 2020

With the protest camp as a center, weeks of Seattle protest effort has marked a handful of gains and promises from the city of ongoing talks with activists and community groups and a review of police crowd control tactics.

Since its formation in the exit of police from the East Precinct building and the barriers at 12th and Pine on June 8th, the camp was celebrated as a center of protest and also for its art and community even as there were reports open-carry enthusiasts joining the crowds and a regular presence of armed sentries posted around the area as part of camp security.

The city worked out a new layout plan with protesters to better open the area to traffic and emergency vehicles. The move shifted the camp’s focus into the park while the streets remained filled with barriers and arts. Meanwhile, there was growing unease about Seattle Police’s limited presence in the zone around 11th and Pine and Cal Anderson Park and growing criticism that the camp’s purpose of occupying the area and the “Seattle People’s Precinct” was overtaking greater Black Lives Matter goals.

There was also tragedy. Early Saturday, one man was killed in a shooting at 10th and Pine. 19-year-old Renton High student Lorenzo Anderson died in an incident that has become a flashpoint of controversy with police restricting their presence in the area following the emptying of the East Precinct headquarters and Seattle Fire’s limited abilities to respond without police presence.

Another victim from that deadly night was reportedly found shot at 11th and Pike. SPD reported the incidents Saturday as a single shooting and media outlets including CHS included that information in their reporting. KIRO’s Deborah Horne Tuesday reported new details of the second victim. The story details the victim’s account of a previously unreported second shooting perpetrated by group of men at 11th and Pike. “I’m not sure if they were Proud Boys or KKK,” DeJuan Young tells Horne:

SPD and Seattle Fire’s timeline of the night’s events accounts for Young as an unnamed second victim found at 11th and Pike but does not include details specifying a second shooting. In his interview with KIRO, Young says he was left unprotected because of SPD’s reluctance to enter the protest area. Video from Converge Media shows camp medics searching for and reportedly finding shell casings at 11th and Pike where Young says he was shot. Young also appears to have suffered injuries in a 2018 shooting.

The new revelation will add to concerns about the shootings and the death of the 19-year-old Anderson, an aspiring hip hop artist, who friends have said was targeted because of a personal beef.

Wednesday morning, a larger cluster of tents now has risen around the 12th and Pine precinct building that remains covered in plywood and graffiti amid the large cement barriers placed by the city to help maintain vehicle access through the area. Graffiti, tagging, and art covers everything including the park’s large Water Mountain feature and reservoir pumphouse. Area buildings and businesses will also face massive clean-up jobs ahead. The rainbow crosswalks are being cleaned and repaired by the city in preparation for Pride weekend — though most formal events have been moved online due to the pandemic. The camp’s night was full of rumors about the Space Needle move, a kidnapping, an imminent invasion by SPD forces, Proud Boys worries, and speculation about a visit from leaders of the Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County chapter that has been working closely with officials. There are fewer people but more worries at the camp as those who remain continue to try to win new gains by holding the space they occupy.

