City of Seattle begins removal of Capitol Hill protest zone barriers

Seattle Department of Transportation workers and Seattle Police began the process Tuesday morning of removing the most significant barriers in the streets around the Capitol Hill protest zone but officials promised to leave protections near the East Precinct intact until the area is clear of protesters.

The heavy equipment’s rush followed days of a slower, more deliberate approach to clearing the camp that has been in place for weeks since the emptying of the East Precinct. But even as the cement barriers on E Pine were removed, campers and protesters were looking for new ways to fill the street in efforts they say are necessary to provide protection to the core of tents still surrounding the empty SPD building at 12th and Pine and the remaining but dwindling collection of tens in Cal Anderson.

In an interview with Converge Media, SDOT director Sam Zimbabwe emphasized that the removal work would focus on clearing the streets away from 12th and Pine and not leave the remaining protest camp outside the East Precinct exposed to threats from passing cars.

SPD Chief Carmen Best said Monday there is no current plan for returning police to the East Precinct but that “enough is enough” when it comes to gun violence in the area.

Mayor Jenny Durkan and the city have been in talks with some at the camp to reduce the size of the occupied protest and start the process of moving police back into the emptied East Precinct. Monday morning was believed to be the planned start of the city clearing most of the streets in the area of barriers and blockades set up in recent weeks but that work didn’t go into full motion until Tuesday morning. Those at the camp say they plan to remain until the city agrees to cut the police department budget in half and meet other local Black Lives Matter goals.

With gun violence and deadly shootings creating major safety questions around the camp, the Capitol Hill protest zone continues to play a role in pushing for changes even as community groups and activists focus efforts away from the area of 12th and Pine. Sunday, hundreds marched to Mayor Durkan’s house to demand Black Lives Matter goals and a 50% cut to the Seattle Police Department’s budget.

“We want people to move out of the area. Continue your peaceful demonstration in a place where you are not affecting public safety,” Chief Best said Monday morning at 12th and Pine after an overnight shooting that left a 16-year-old dead and a 14-year-old critically injured. “I can’t telegraph what’s going to happen. But I can tell you that I think enough is enough, I absolutely do,” Best said.

UPDATE: The CHOP camp has lost support of affordable housing developer Community Roots Housing, the former Capitol Hill Housing. The developer of the 12th Ave Arts housing, office, and theater building on the edge of the protest zone is calling for the end of CHOP. “We are adamantly supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement and of all Black lives, we are adamantly supportive of deep police reform and leading with compassion instead of guns,” CEO Chris Persons writes. “But forcing us to choose between anarchy and police brutality is a false dichotomy. Compassion and law-enforcement should not be mutually exclusive. And what’s happening in our neighborhood now is not progressing the movement but impeding it.”

A set of real estate companies, condo associations, and 12th Ave small businesses have filed a federal lawsuit to also increase pressure on the Durkan administration to bring the protest camp to an end.

Tuesday, the effort increased with SDOT workers moving quickly to remove heavy cement barriers. Signs went up announcing a Cal Anderson Park closure starting at noon — the expectation is the clean-up will also continue there where Mayor Durkan has promised an increased effort to offer social services and help finding shelter to the people who have set up camp and joined with the protesters.

Meanwhile, some property owners and businesses in the zone have hired private security to patrol and respond to emergencies.

The camp has been in place since June 8th when SPD, in a surprise move, pulled out of the East Precinct following heavy criticism over its use of crowd control tactics including tear gas and flash bombs to stop Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.