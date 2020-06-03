‘Defund Seattle Police’ rally planned for Cal Anderson after another battle of tear gas and blast balls on Capitol Hill

With reporting from Jake Goldstein-Street and Alex Garland

A brokered peace gave way to another night of aggressive crowd control tactics on Capitol Hill as police used pepper spray, flash grenades, and tear gas to end a fifth day of anti-cop protests in Seattle, part of actions across the country and the world against police brutality and racism following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The just before midnight clash on E Pine came only hours after Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and the city’s police chief Carmen Best stood with a group of protesters in front of a huge crowd surrounding the city’s Emergency Operations Center south of Yesler in Tuesday afternoon’s attempt to show solidarity with the demonstrators and work out a plan for reforms and to end the ongoing demonstrations.

Tuesday afternoon, organizers asked the mayor to commit to no more tear gas being used by SPD to control crowds — the mayor refused to make a promise she could not keep.

Things getting unruly as lots of water bottles getting thrown here.#seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/USoljETv3M — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 3, 2020

Around 11:40 PM, after crowds had marched through Seattle following the mayor’s address outside the operations center and met up with thousands more protesters to form the largest showing yet during the week’s demonstrations on E Pine to spend the evening chanting and rallying against the walls of police, state troopers, and National Guard troops lined up outside SPD’s East Precinct headquarters, police responded with a major show of force to a hail of what was reported as rocks, bottles, and “fuel cans” thrown at the front of the line. The crowd’s umbrellas — hoped to be used to ward off the pepper spray, tear gas canisters, and blast grenades — were no match.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

First deploying only pepper spray and blast grenades, police command authorized officers to push back the stubborn crowd with tear gas, and directed an aggressive push that sent groups scattering and pushed the bulk of the crowd quickly down Pine all the way to Harvard where a brief standoff again ensued. Meanwhile, police were reported quickly sweeping through Cal Anderson with more crowd control devices and chemicals as the demonstrator-filled park was emptied. Swift moving contingents of bike police and reports of police carrying rubber bullet guns helped to quickly clear remaining crowds.

By midnight, with tear gas clouds again swirling through the park and the mixed-use blocks of Pike/Pine, the battle was mostly done. A check on radio called for any injured officers and the National Guard units were reported as unharmed. Multiple people detained and arrested were being processed at the East Precinct where an ambulance was also called for at least one injury.

Despite the ongoing curfew, looting and attempted break-ins were reported at a handful of businesses including the previously-hit Bartell’s above Pike and Broadway and The Reef pot shop at E Olive Way and Denny. Seattle will remain under nightly curfews from 9 PM to 5 AM through at least Friday night, Durkan said Tuesday.

Standoff between demonstrators and police at Harvard and Pine now. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/k6RoTarU4b — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 3, 2020

Seattle police pepper spray, gas and flashbang peaceful protests for the third day in a row. @MayorJenny should be ashamed of herself and everyone involved. #seattleprotest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Jole1XcSLG — anxiety feverdream (@catsayshello) June 3, 2020

Lot of protesters have taken down their umbrellas after gas masks were taken off by many officers here. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/CoR5vu5Hwx — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 3, 2020

Been in this spot for five hours. Protesters still chanting “You Go Home, We Go Home” #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/piRt5fPi5W — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 3, 2020

While Tuesday night’s clash ended in a now familiar fashion, there were also marked differences in the night. The line of police and National Guard troops kept a larger distance from the barricade marking the edge of the perimeter outside the East Precinct near 11th and Pine, reducing the chance of any contact or provocation on either side of the barriers. And police let the city’s 9 PM emergency curfew come and go without making an issue of the deadline on the still going strong protest crowd.

But Durkan and Best’s hopes for peace did not hold. Earlier, Durkan committed to a Wednesday afternoon meeting with protest organizers and detailed some of the early initiatives she said she is hoping to pursue including an effort to revisit policies around turning off officer body cams during protests out of privacy concerns and changing SPD policy so that so-called “mourning bands” used to mark respect for fallen officers do not obscure badge numbers. The mayor also said she will push forward on larger priorities including increasing support for the Office of Professional Accountability and making sure the Office of Inspector General is fully empowered for “systemic changes.” Finally, the mayor announced a new initiative to “bring together:” the Seattle Police Officers Guild, the Community Policing Commission, and the community together. “We need to have those kinds of meaningful conversations,” she said in a press conference earlier in the night.

Tuesday night again ended in tear gas and Durkan’s efforts to reach out to demonstrators has also apparently fallen short. As the crowd of more than 10,000 was still rallying on Capitol Hill, The Seattle-King County chapter of Black Lives Matter put out a statement distancing itself from Tuesday’s protest — and the meeting with Durkan. “None of our board members were involved in the meeting today with Mayor Durkan or Cheif Best,” it read. “We do not know the people who spoke with the Mayor and Chief.”

Wednesday, organizers are part of a coalition of groups planning what could end up being the largest demonstration yet in Seattle’s week of protests. The Defund Seattle Police March & Rally for Black Lives is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM in Cal Anderson:

June 3, 1:30PM at Cal Anderson Park Join No New Youth Jail, Decriminalize Seattle, Block the Bunker, Seattle Peoples Party, COVID-19 Mutual Aid, Trans Women of Color Solidarity Network, BAYAN, La Resistencia, PARISOL, CID Coalition, Asians for Black Lives, APICAG at Cal Anderson Park for a Defund Seattle Police March and Rally for Black Lives. Defund Seattle Police Demands

1- Defund Seattle Police Department

2- Fund Community-Based Health and Safety

3- Don’t Prosecute Protestors Sign on here:

tinyurl.com/defundSPD

tinyurl.com/defundspdorg To stop police violence, the police must be reduced in size, budget and scope. The police are rooted in violence against Black people. In order to protect Black lives, this moment calls for investing in and expanding our safety and well-being beyond policing and the state.

“Please bring masks, hand sanitizers, and be aware of social distancing,” the organizers write. The rally will be live-streamed on the COVID-19 Mutual Aid Seattle Facebook page.

Organizers are calling for the city to “defund” the city’s police by cutting half the department’s budget. “The city faces a $300 million budget shortfall due to COVID-19. Seattle City Council should propose and vote for a 50% cut from the $363 million already budgeted for SPD,” a petition on the defunding reads.

The group is also calling for funding affordable housing and “community-based anti-violence” programs as well as demanding the City Attorney’s office not prosecute protestors.

The Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County chapter has organized a “Seattle Freedom Fund” for “the immediate release of people protesting the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Manuel Ellis (May 2020)” and “to help future bailout efforts.”

Wednesday will mark the sixth consecutive day of protests against police brutality and racism in the city.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.