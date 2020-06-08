‘His brother works here at this precinct’ — Police say Capitol Hill protest shooting suspect was ‘fearing for his life’

Nikolas Fernandez, the man arrested for shooting an unarmed protester after driving his car into the crowd at the 11th and Pine core of the demonstration Sunday night told police his brother works at the East Precinct, according to a police report on the incident.

The 31-year-old Seattle resident has not been charged but is being held on investigation of assault after a King County Superior Court judge Monday set his bail at $150,000 — half of what prosecutors asked — based on his ties to the community and inability to pay, according to the King County Prosecutor’s office.

Sunday night in a shocking scene captured on video, Fernandez can be seen leaping from the car with a handgun in the shooting that seriously injured a protester who witnesses said was trying to disarm the gunman. Fernandez then passed through the police barrier and yelled at officers, “I just had to shoot somebody, they tried to jack my car,” police say.

Police say Fernandez told them he was “driving around the area of the protest/demonstration” before the shooting and “thought he could get through” when he encountered the crowd:

Police also documented victim Dan Gregory’s account as he recovered at Harborview following the shooting:

A donation fund has raised more than $169,000 to help pay his expenses following surgery.

According to court records, Fernandez pleaded guilty in 2011 to a fourth degree assault charge stemming from a fight with a former schoolmate.

Fernandez told police his vehicle stalled Sunday night and wouldn’t start after the shooting so he “exited the car with his gun in his hand yelling at people to get back away from him,” police write. Fernandez told police he ran through the line and immediately surrendered.

“Fernandez said his brother works here at this precinct, and he does not want to do anything to shame him.”

