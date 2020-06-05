Notes from night seven at the Capitol Hill core of Seattle’s protests: 5 early victories, Pike/Pine businesses step up, and planning for a possible long stay at 11th and Pine

The seventh day of protest in Seattle following the killing of George Floyd and ongoing incidents of police violence here and across the country has been a more sprawling, more difficult situation to describe.

Thursday brought marches in the South Precinct, on 12th Ave, and another to Garfield High after starting with a small, but dedicated group of protesters who lasted through the entire night at 11th and Pine. With the E Pine area as a kind of home base, crowds have broken off for marches through nearby areas around the Hill and the Central District. Police have followed, clearing traffic for the sometimes 1000-strong crowds of marchers as they go.

Like Wednesday as the Seattle Police Department showed increased discipline and restraint while implementing simple improvements like increasing the distances between officers and protesters and trying to more clearly communicate updates, there have been no reports of larger scale employment of the serious crowd control arsenal of tear gas and explosives deployed by SPD earlier in the week.

Beyond the peace, there have been further victories for the movement:

Wednesday, leaders including activist and lawyer Nikkita Oliver began talks with Mayor Jenny Durkan on efforts to reform policing in Seattle and “#defundSPD” demands to radically reduce the police department’s budget, increase spending on social programs, and pledge to drop charges against the 90+ people arrested so far during the demonstrations Durkan and Chief Carmen Best agreed to drop the city’s nightly curfew after criticism that it inhibited fair and legal protest The City Attorney announced Seattle’s bid to end or reduce the federal consent decree oversight of its police force in place for years after findings of biased policing would also be put on ice Thursday, there was more progress: Mayor Durkan announced she had asked officials to review Seattle Police crowd control policy in light of what she called “the pink umbrella incident” — the moment Monday night that set off a riot on Capitol Hill when police reacted to a pink umbrella thrust over the barrier outside the East Precinct at 11th and Pine with a barrage of pepper spray and blast grenades that led to a night filled with clouds of tear gas throughout Pike/Pine and a major clash with protesters After nights of complaints about officers covering their badge numbers, Chief Best announced a new policy covering so-called “mourning bands” used by police to express respect for fallen officers. The new guidelines require all officers to “have their badge numbers prominently displayed.” Thursday night, protesters yelled at officers who had apparently not yet gotten the word on the new policy. Best said earlier in the day that it might take time to get the word out on the change.

Durkan also announced a new free COVID-19 testing initiative in partnership with UW Medicine that will see Seattle Fire personnel staffing two drive-thru testing stations — one in the north off Aurora and another in SoDo. Anyone with a new cough and even mild symptoms or anybody who has had even a brief exposure to someone who is ill should register for the free testing. The program is part of efforts city officials say are also being put in place to help Seattle’s protests to continue in a safe and healthy fashion.

There will need to be more city resources put in place in the direct neighborhood to help support 11th and Pine as an ongoing protest site if demonstrations continue and not just regarding COVID-19 — though City Traffic Engineer and popular social media figure Dongho Chang says Cal Anderson is also being considered as a testing site. With memories of the health challenges of the Occupy camp on Broadway in late 2011, the city can’t act quickly enough.

Why the East Precinct, Pike/Pine, and Cal Anderson? One organizer told CHS earlier this week it’s about the area’s history as a place for First Amendment events, its central location, and the wide open spaces of the park. “We’re not focused on East Precinct necessarily. Cal Anderson has been a large meeting space a lot of people are familiar with,” the organizer said.

The business community around the Capitol Hill protest site, hobbled by COVID-19 restrictions, has stepped up to support the crowds with venues including Vermillion, La Dive, Caffe Vita, and Optimism Brewing hosting community aid supplies and, importantly, bathrooms.

Thursday, neighbors could also celebrate a significant absence: no noisy planes endlessly circling the neighborhood.

Larger victories for the movement might face a more significant challenge. Thursday, after talking around the issue in a press conference saying all department’s are due to face cuts because of the COVID-19 crisis, Durkan hit the idea of cutting SPD’s budget in half head on. “We will not defund by 50%,” Durkan said.

“Public safety is critical to every part of our city,” the mayor said.

We’ve got a light show. A protest bat signal. pic.twitter.com/YWuic7OJ6u — Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 5, 2020

#seattleprotest on 11th and Pine remains peaceful, police line further back from barrier than it has been in the past few days, shields remain pic.twitter.com/LuYVjTX9vy — Elizabeth Turnbull (@LizTurnbull5) June 5, 2020

Been at the front of protesters on the barricade here the past few days. Interesting perspective here walking around the back seeing how rather relaxed it is with people giving out food and water everywhere and lots of groups sitting on the Cal Anderson turf. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/fL3ZmVpaM6 — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 5, 2020

Meanwhile, City Council member Kshama Sawant representing Capitol Hill and the Central District is upping the ante. Thursday, the Socialist Alternative representative called for a ban on Seattle Police use or purchase of “chemical weapons, rubber bullets,” and “sonic/ultrasonic weapons, and a ban on chokeholds in addition to adding her support for “a cut in police budget by half to fund restorative justice.”

The next rung of achievements for the protesters from groups like the Seattle Peoples Party, COVID-19 Mutual Aid, No New Youth Jail, and Block the Bunker, it appears, will be a major reach.

