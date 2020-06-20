One reported dead, one wounded in overnight Capitol Hill protest zone shooting

One man was reported dead and another person was shot and wounded in an overnight shooting at the Capitol Hill protest zone.

Police have confirmed the shooting but have not released further details. It was not clear if any suspects were in custody.

Multiple people reported hearing three to six gunshots from the area of 10th and Pine around 2:20 AM. Police radio updates described people seen fleeing to the north on 11th from Pine and through Cal Anderson.

One victim was reported undergoing CPR in front of the Rancho Bravo restaurant at 10th and Pine before he was transported to Harborview by the protest camp medical volunteers. According to Seattle Police radio updates the man was dead when he arrived at Harborview. Livestreams from the camp in the wake of the shooting also showed a video of an announcement of the man’s death to the protest camp.

A second victim was reported with a gunshot wound to the arm and chest. Seattle Fire was called to treat the victim but they too were driven by private vehicle to Harborview. We do not have more information on the second victim’s condition.

Arriving police reported encountering hostile crowds after a large force assembled on the edge of the protest zone and entered the area on E Pine to secure the victim. He had already been driven from the scene by the time police arrived, according to East Precinct radio updates.

Police were collecting shell casings and evidence in the area and East Precinct radio reported video of the incident was being provided.

Early Saturday’s shooting marks the second major gun violence incident at the Capitol Hill protests. Nikolas Fernandez has been charged with one count of first degree assault after police say he drove into a crowd of protesters at 11th and Pine and shot a man attempting to disarm him in a June 8th incident.

The latest shooting comes at the start of a second week of occupation by protest crowds after police pulled out of the East Precinct building amid growing criticism of heavy handed crowd control tactics and an ongoing standoff with protesters marching against law enforcement violence and racism.

Police investigating shooting at 10th Avenue and East Pine. Will update with additional information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 20, 2020

With the protest camp as a center, the Seattle effort had marked a handful of gains and promises from Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and SPD Chief Carmen Best of ongoing talks with activists and community groups and a review of police crowd control tactics. Since its formation in the exit of police from the East Precinct building and the barriers at 12th and Pine on June 8th, the camp was celebrated as a center of protest and also for its art and community even as there were also reports of open-carry enthusiasts joining the crowds and a regular presence of armed sentries posted around the area as part of camp security. The city worked out a new layout plan with protesters to better open the area to traffic and emergency vehicles but there was also a growing unease about Seattle Police’s limited presence in the zone around 11th and Pine and Cal Anderson Park and growing criticism that the camp’s purpose of occupying the area and the “Seattle People’s Precinct” was overtaking greater Black Lives Matter goals.

Friday, thousands marched to celebrate Juneteenth and rally for the Black Lives Matter movement and local demands to cut Seattle’s police budget and increase spending on social and community investment in the Central District.

Friday had also been celebratory at the protest camp with a night of sometimes large fireworks lighting up the sky above Cal Anderson Park and echoing off the surrounding the restaurants, bars, and apartment buildings that surround the area.

