One to hospital in shooting at Capitol Hill protest

At least one person was reported shot and rushed to the hospital after an incident involving a vehicle and a dispute with the protest crowd near the Capitol Hill demonstration core at 11th and Pine.

Seattle Fire confirmed it was transporting the shooting victim after protest medics walked the person who was shot to a waiting ambulance. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Story unclear at the moment but young man shot on 11th and Pine. Daniel, 26, wanted to tell his story. With the help of other medics I got a tourniquet on his arm. Street medics were on the spot with gauze and pressure. He walked off the scene. pic.twitter.com/g9Ism58YkF — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) June 8, 2020

Police say the suspect is in custody and the gun recovered in the incident after the man drove his vehicle into a crowd at 11th and Pine..

There were reports of additional people shot but Seattle Fire reported via radio that there were no additional victims.

According to a witnesses, a driver veered toward the protest, was chased, and brandished a firearm. The victim reportedly was trying to disarm the man when he was shot.

The shooting came near the center of Seattle’s ongoing anti-police protests outside the East Precinct headquarters as the city begins a second week of demonstrations. Sunday night’s crowd included hundreds of people and dozens of police and National Guard troops.

Only minutes before the incident, Mayor Jenny Durkan wrapped up a press conference on the ongoing protests. During the session, Durkan apologized for a “disproportionate” police response to the protests and vowed to work to restore the “shattered” safety of Capitol Hill.

Protesters continued to crowd the area and resumed demonstrations as calm was maintained and restored. Nearby the shooting scene on 11th Ave, candles were lit at a memorial “to those killed during The George Floyd Rebellion.”

"Rest In Power To Those Killed During The George Floyd Rebellion" pic.twitter.com/kpTGkUl4lD — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) June 8, 2020

Video footage of man driving his car into #BlackLivesMatter protest in Seattle and shooting a man through the window before he flees. #seattle #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/3iUI7eKEye — SeanNyberg (@SeanNyberg) June 8, 2020

Sorry it's not a great image– had barely stepped to a dirty window when this happened, but here is one image of the man brandishing a gun after shooting one man below in the arm. Shooter was wearing an ironworkers hoodie. Victim is in stable condition. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/aGWGvnLbO8 — Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) June 8, 2020

