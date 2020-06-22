Police investigate sex assault at Cal Anderson camp

Police are investigating a Thursday sex assault reported at the Capitol Hill protest camp.

The suspect was taken into custody after a volunteer medic overheard the commotion inside a camp tent as the victim who is deaf tried to scream for help, according to the police report on the incident.

Police say the 37-year-old suspect lured the 25-year-old woman into his tent around 1 PM with an offer of food. According to the police report, the suspect held the victim down and tried to kiss her. The woman told police she attempted to sign “do not touch” as the suspect covered her mouth and told her “do not scream” as he climbed on top of her and attempted to remove her clothing.

Police say the suspect tried to drag the woman back into his tent after the medic intervened. She remained with the medic until police arrived.

The suspect has not yet been charged but was ordered held on suspicion of indecent liberties. He remains in jail on $75,000 bail.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.