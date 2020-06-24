Police investigating string of arson fires in Central District and South Seattle

The Seattle Police Department is investigating after a string of arson fires across the southern edges of the Central District and South Seattle Tuesday.

Seattle Fire tells CHS that it responded to multiple fires through the day and into the evening Wednesday and investigators have determined that at least six were intentionally set. CHS has mapped the fires where the Seattle Fire Marshal was dispatched to investigate. SFD says more of the fires could turn out to be arsons.

The string documented by CHS started with a brush fire reported Tuesday morning at Cleveland High School in Beacon Hill and ran into the night with a suspicious fire reported at 16th and King. Most of the fires were small and involved little damage. A fire in the 200 block of 17th Ave was set to plastic inside a house under construction.

Seattle Fire says it will release more information about the fires. A SPD spokesperson said there had been no arrests as of midday.

Wednesday, Seattle Fire responded to an early morning kitchen fire in a fourth-floor unit of an apartment building at 17th and E Olive St but there have been no fires similar to Tuesday’s string reported.

