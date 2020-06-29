Private ‘high threat protection’ team part of response to overnight CHOP shooting
As one teen was killed and another was wounded in Monday’s early morning shooting following a night of driveby gun violence, no police came to the scene and the surviving 14-year-old had to be brought out of the protest zone to be transported by Seattle Fire, a heavily armed team swung into action to help and provide medical assistance.
Joseph Spiro tells CHS that Iconic Global “high threat private protection” teams have deployed in the area protecting client businesses and residential properties with patrols and rapid response to threats and dangerous situations near the protest zone.
“We support the message. Obviously, there are people taking advantage of it. We’re there to make sure people feel safe,” Spiro said.
While he was unable to provide details of the company’s clients, neighbors have reported the security personnel at the Car Tender auto garage and other nearby buildings. Car Tender became the center of a controversial incident at CHOP after a burglary suspect was caught in the act but police refused to come to the scene inside the protest zone.
Spiro says the one-year-old Auburn, Washington company is paid by clients in the area but also is providing some support to businesses and buildings in the area pro bono. He says Iconic Global has also helped some inside the CHOP camp with medical help and support. “We’ve been working with some of the leaders of CHOP, too, to explain why we are there — not to get in the way of what they’re doing.”
Monday morning, Spiro said the Iconic Global team in the area last night near 12th and E Olive St responded to provide medical assistance at the camp after the deadly shooting. None of the security personnel were involved in any exchanges of gunfire, Spiro said.
Spiro said they have heard from some at the camp and in the neighborhood about concerns about the heavily armed security group working in the area. But he tells CHS Iconic Global team members have also found plenty of support.
“Vast majority of what we are hearing have been pretty happy with us being there,” Spiro said.
You can learn more at iconicglobalusa.com.
caphiller31 mins ago
Who are paying Iconic Global? The chop area businesses and property owners?
Defund the Police –>> private security forces.
Alex S.21 mins ago
To a certain degree, the Anarchists & the Shaun Scott Communist Club have achieved one of their primary goals at the CHOP: eliminating government and seizing public property.
Did the leaders of Little Caracas ever think about what would happen AFTER they got rid of government? I’ll tell you what always happens: private security forces and militias fill the void.
I wonder what makes the Anarchist kids and their Socialist comrades believe heavily-armed backwoods boys will be more accountable than the SPD.
Steve12 mins ago
Yep. If police lose their jobs, they’re going to be snapped up by private firms. So it will be the same people as before but with even less regulation and accountability. Brilliant.
Nora2 mins ago
And private security serves those who can pay. The wealthy will have security, the poor will be vigilantes or victims.
Jacob1 min ago
The great equalizer I think is education for this reason; if they were aware of how many movements of “good intentions” resulted in even less bearable situations afterwards they could avoid at least the comic book level mistakes like these. They’re just moving the furniture around, but education has longer term value, which is really the major factor in prosperity.