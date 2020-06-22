Report of another shooting near Capitol Hill protest camp — UPDATE: One to hospital

Another night of gun violence has sent at least one person to the hospital after a shooting in the area of the Capitol HIll protest camp Sunday night.
All information is preliminary at this time and has not been confirmed by police or Seattle Fire. Seattle Police has confirmed there was a shooting and that one person was taken to the hospital and that there were reports of a possible second shooting incident.
Witnesses reported hearing multiple rounds of gunfire in an incident around 10:40 PM near the protest zone. Video from the scene also captured the sounds of gunfire.
A witness said organizers reported one victim was taken to the hospital with a shoulder wound.
There were reports of a possible second victim but no other person was reported injured in the incident.
Seattle Fire responded but the victim was transported by private vehicle to Harborview.
Police investigating reported shooting inside CHOP zone. One person at HMC with gun shot wound. Hearing reports of a second shooting, but have not be able to verify at this time. Conflicting reports, will update with more information when available.
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 22, 2020
Sunday’s gun violence follows a shooting early Saturday that left a 19-year-old dead and another person wounded.
The shootings come as there has been growing pressure to address public safety issues around the camp and amid criticism that the occupation is distracting from the goals of the Black Lives Matter movement in Seattle.
CHOP volunteers Sunday posted a letter documenting a community effort at the camp to address safety concerns. “First, we would like to acknowledge that no organizations, protests, or revolutions are perfect,” it begins. “We must all be willing to collectively learn and react quickly to mistakes within our movement. We do not want to see what was started with the intention of lifting the BLM message destroy before us all. We want to learn and react now.” Included in the community recommendations are efforts to reduce drug and alcohol use within CHOP, overnight quiet hours that focus camp activities between 8 AM and 8 PM, and improved communications for volunteer teams including medics and security within the camp.
Just minutes before Sunday’s shooting, Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a statement about her administration’s efforts to address safety concerns around the camp.
“Working with Chief Scoggins, Chief Best, and other City departments, the City will continue to make changes on Capitol Hill in partnership with Black-led community organizations, demonstrators, small businesses, residents, and trusted messengers who will center de-escalation,” Durkan writes. “In the coming days, I believe together we can create a Capitol Hill environment that allows for peaceful demonstrations at Cal Anderson, quality of life for residents, and take concrete steps towards a new vision for policing in our City.”
The Seattle Police gang unit was called to the scene.
I heard two sets of gunfire, about ten rounds each. Both very loud. First at 10pm, then again about 10:40pm.
So we now have vigilante self appointed cops up at Cal Anderson with more rifles. That part of town is rapidly devolving in to a no go zone. Residents trying to move out, businesses closing down. When does it all end ?
What businesses are closing?
Ice cream place announced not safe to work.
This troll is spinning lies. Molly Moons isn’t closing permanently. Just adjusting their hours per their tweet on June 20: https://twitter.com/mollymoon/status/1274440209979961344
You have a way of spinning the truth, don’t you. Go read their actual announcement: https://twitter.com/mollymoon/status/1274440209979961344
True, the facebook page said MM was adjusting their hours. But they were also closed for one day (Sat). And in one of the Seattle Times story, Molly’s quoted as saying “I’m not sure when we’ll reopen,” which sounded more ambiguous (maybe that interview was done before the fb post). So it wasn’t entirely “spin.” And after tonight wouldn’t be surprised if there was another “adjustment.”
BeGone, hateful troll, you have no power here! Stop spreading idiotic lies!
The real question isn’t ‘what’s wrong with CHOP,’ but ‘who wants to harm these children,’ and why? Why is anyone so incensed that they’re choosing to open fire on these protestors?
Last sentence of article answers your question: “The Seattle Police gang unit was called to the scene.”
can you explain this? I don’t understand.
These are crazy white nuts and hood rats, dear. Go there at night and see, Oprah
Shannon is off the rails folks, nothing to see here. Everyone move along.
It’s a nightmare to live here right now. Total dereliction of duty by mayor and local government. I’ve lived here 15 years and trying to move out.
No one’s stopping you..buh-bye!
You sound insane. That area is Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. Get out of here with your white progressive BS
Highland Park, Dallas
A Texas Troll…perfect!
So true
Shannon – a psycho from Maple Valley chiming in…
If the BLM leaders truly want to learn and react now they will start by leaving the zone. They will then clean up all of the vandalism and graffiti in the neighborhood and park. Then they will work with the city leaders to relocate the homeless people now living in the park to a more suitable housing situation. .
Mimi…who just declared herself Emperor of the Zone
Get off the drugs and get a clue, shrew. You sound like a real nutter
Well, hey! There’s a big-ass piece of free real estate on the hill overlooking Dearborn on the northwest side of Rizal Bridge! Let’s reclaim it in the name of Who Gives a Shit?!
Come one, come all! Boomer Sooner! And it’s adjacent to a shelter which, although you’ve eschewed its services, you’re free to just run out into 12th Ave traffic whenever you please to access! Endangering yourself and those operating motor vehicles? Who gives a damn?! Sure there’s a crosswalk 30 yards north; but you’ve established your counterculture narrative, so why would you start adhering to any sort of social norm that solidifies the safety of yourself and those around you?
Just keep running out into traffic and Live Your Truth at 12th and almost-Weller!
Where the F is the Mayor??? She’s hiding like Biden. This is anarchy and really is a gift from God to Trump. The Governor thinks it’s funny it seems and the mayor thinks it’s a summer of Love. White liberal insanity.
Here you are again saying almost nothing.
Here you go again saying nothing
Shannon, go get some fresh air or something. You’ve been on the internet freaking out about stuff all day and you need a break. It’s for your own good.
Oh, I’ll be fine, I’m a triathlete
It’s just sad, I think. Your brain seems all mushy and deranged.
Lol. Hmmm. Ditto. And frankly, you’re the one trolling me. Interesting
Curious what the path forward Is. Clear chop? New barriers or security reinforcement? I don’t care that people are occupying an area but I do care about THEIR safety and people in the area and hope there is a peaceful resolve soon.
The mayor is scissoring somewhere, she’s AWOL
You sound like crazy white progressive. I know people who live in Capitol Hill and they’re livid at the city for allowing this to spiral to violence
You sound like a whore
The crazy Bolsheviks on this thread are insane. They don’t debate they just call you pejorative’s and rant and rave like nuts. You’re argument isn’t very strong if you immediately go to calling people names and acting completely uncivil. It’s immature and just unintelligent. That’s area is a nightmare, stop with your absurd spin. We all can see what’s going on
Yet that’s exactly what you do here. The irony.
I didn’t write the rules, Farakaan
? what rules.
I never should’ve engaged you. It’s what people on the internet call ‘feeding the trolls’. Because you are a troll. People want to hear about the shooting, not your crazy ramblings. I’ll just end by saying that you’re dopey and it’s embarrassing.
Emerald City, P Diddy
These shootings were from the perimeter of CHOP directed inside, all drive-by pop shots from cars with no plates. They were not from inside CHOP. Why are people violently targeting this peaceful protest? That is your real story.
Even the leaders of CHOP say the first shooting was gang and drug related. Do keep up
The sad thing is that this is a very progressive, live and let live gay part of town and as a gay man I feel they’ve taken over an area we claim as ours. It’s now unsafe and dangerous and not particularly gay friendly. It’s time for the city to work with the protestors and get this cleaned up. Enough already. How many have to die in gun violence? Wasn’t this about a better world? This looks like The Apocalypse, not Nirvana. The Mayor seems to be in hiding and refused all calls for a live interview. What she afraid of? This is her “summer of Love”
TROLL ALERT. I wouldn’t engage this troll and what is no doubt a fabricated story. Save your energy. Youre welcome.
Why do you care? Are you the progressive police? This is America, Stalin. I have the right to my opinion. You don’t have to troll me, then call me a troll. Lol. You seem so upset. Go light some incense and commune with Buddha. You seen unstable
You don’t know me. You seem very judgmental and a bit nuts. You troll me, then call me a troll, then you claim I’m lying about being gay I guess. You need some help, go to CHOP this evening and see if you can help. Stop trolling and get a life
What’s sad SeattleTown is you’re too much of a coward to let people reply to you. You sit in your Ivory Tower and judge others, but are afraid to be judged. You don’t argue any point, you just act like some old professor at some Third rate liberals arts school in Vermont. It’s just lame and kinda pathetic, but oh so white liberal
One dead, 2-3 others injured by gun violence and there are still people romanticizing this failed attempt at ‘autonomous’ living. We can support blm best around a negotiating table w/adults and not in a share circle on Bobby Morris play field. We would like our neighborhood back asap as your movement has been hijacked putting the rest of us in danger.
Preach on. I agree
Hey everybody I’m a gay biracial man and seems SeattleTown is a bit racist. Calling me troll while he trolls me. He assumes a lot then gets all white privilege on me, telling me what I am. You need to check yourself, David Duke, you’re as bad as Trump. He will get all racist again as say I’m a troll etc. He needs Jesus, frankly