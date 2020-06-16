Seattle City Council responds to protest violence with restrictions on police use of tear gas, chokeholds, and badge coverings

Responding to the violence from three weeks of protest, the Seattle City Council voted Monday to ban the Seattle Police Department from using crowd control devices including chemical agents, dangerous chokeholds, and mourning badges that cover an officer’s badge number.

The three measures, two of which were sponsored by council member Kshama Sawant representing Capitol Hill and the Central District, passed the council unanimously. The legislative changes join a roster of progress for the protests against police violence — though many of the larger goals around equity and Black Lives Matter have yet to be achieved.

Within the legislative victories, one prohibits the SPD from owning, purchasing, renting, or using crowd control weapons, such as tear gas and pepper spray. Such devices have been used several times in the past few weeks in Seattle to break up protests of police brutality.

“Here in Seattle and around the country, demonstrators have been grievously injured by these weapons,” Sawant said. “The police and the political establishment simply cannot be trusted with them.”

Facing criticism after using such weapons several times against protesters, Mayor Jenny Durkan banned the use of tear gas for 30 days against protesters. But within days, plumes of gas filled Capitol Hill as tensions once again escalated over the weekend between law enforcement and demonstrators.

Earlier that week, Durkan refused to promise a crowd of protesters that SPD would not use tear gas against them. The chemical agent was deployed against demonstrators that night.

Monday afternoon’s meeting featured over an hour of public comment as more than 100 residents signed up to give input on the legislation, with the vast majority in favor of Sawant’s measures and standing against Herbold’s amendment.

“I’m one of the people who was out there with those guys and we got hit so many times in a matter of minutes with so many flash bangs and so much tear gas and so much pepper spray, like you would have thought we were in Iraq,” protester Tealshawn Turner said Monday.

Council President Lorena González noted that the bill doesn’t require SPD to dispose of the crowd control weapons it currently possesses, so the council will need to have a “conversation” about how to handle that.

Council member Lisa Herbold, who chairs the council’s Public Safety & Human Services Committee, originally offered an amendment that would have allowed SPD to continue to use such crowd control weapons if they were used for reasons other than crowd dispersal. But she withdrew this section of the amendment and voted in favor of the legislation after Sawant called this clause “racist.”

Another piece of legislation banned SPD officers from using chokeholds without exception. The Seattle Police Manual currently prohibits such tactics “except when deadly force is justified.” An analysis from council staff argues that prohibiting chokeholds could lead to a reliance on other forms of deadly force, such as shooting a firearm or striking a person with another weapon.

The analysis also notes that when the current policy was implemented, the SPD told the Community Police Commission that chokeholds were not being routinely used.

“This legislation is absolutely the least the Seattle City Council can do,” Sawant said.

Sawant noted that the ban would impact the types of force used in the deaths of Eric Garner, George Floyd, and Manuel Ellis. Following the police killing of Floyd, the Minneapolis City Council similarly voted to ban police officers from using chokeholds or neck restraints.

Mourning badges that cover officers’ badge numbers with a band of tape have also been a sticking point for protesters who see them as a way of avoiding accountability. After days of intense criticism from demonstrators of police brutality, SPD Chief Carmen Best announced on June 4 that all officers would have their badge numbers “prominently displayed.”

The council reinforced this order Monday by banning coverings used by officers that cover their badge numbers.

This legislation, sponsored by Herbold, still allows officers to use mourning badges to honor officers killed in the line of duty as long as they don’t block the badge number.

The quickly-passed measure will go into effect immediately following Durkan’s approval.

While Sawant lauded the progress of these three bills, she also noted that this is only the beginning of the movement to overhaul the city’s police force.

“All of this is extremely important and it’s historic, but it’s also minimal,” Sawant said, “so we need to go forward in making the real kind of change that we need to do to defund the police by 50%, to raise progressive revenues by taxing big business to fund housing, and most immediately we need to make sure that those who have been arrested in the protest movement — the peaceful protest movement — should be released and no charges filed against them.”

