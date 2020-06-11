Seattle Police Chief speaks out on CHAZ: ‘Leaving the precinct was not my decision’

In a video message posted Thursday she says was prepared for her rank and file officers, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best backed away from the show of unity she has held with Mayor Jenny Durkan over the course of two weeks of anti-police protests here to express her anger in the decision to empty the East Precinct headquarters at 12th and Pine.
“The decision to board up the precinct — our precinct, our home, the first precinct I worked in — was something I was holding off,” Best says in the three and a half minute video, addressing officers. “You should know, leaving the precinct was not my decision.”
Meanwhile, the chief and top SPD brass visited the building Thursday morning for a tour and to assess damage of the graffiti-covered but still very much standing building. Above her, the station’s sign has been spray painted to read “Seattle PEOPLE Department East Precinct.”
As they toured inside, a crowd of neighbors, media, and protesters gathered in hopes of learning more about the fate of the building.
While critically important to those living and doing business in the neighborhood, and a core element of why the protests are centered here in the first place, the drama around the building is overshadowing larger efforts and progress around police reform and increased equity for Black communities in Seattle as activists and elected officials push to cut SPD’s budget and increase social spending following the nationwide outcry against law enforcement brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd.
Starting Sunday, SPD hastily evacuated the 61,000-square-foot building of equipment, loads of paperwork, and personal items and made a surprise announcement it was pulling officers off the blockade around 12th and Pine. What followed was the formation of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, a few-block, Cal Anderson-encompassing camp and protest zone that now serves as the center for Seattle’s rallies, marches, and actions for Black Lives Matter and anti-brutality protests against police.
In contrast to last week, more officers today seem to be wearing face masks. I have not seen any in riot gear. pic.twitter.com/FZtWfBEs06
— matt (@mmitgang) June 11, 2020
Durkan and city officials have maintained the pullback from the precinct was made “as part of the proactive effort to guard against potential damage or fire” after what the mayor said were decisions made by SPD based on “specific information from the FBI” about threats to the 12th and Pine facility and other buildings in Seattle.
Best’s video now seems to counter that narrative. In the speech, Best expresses her anger about the Durkan administration’s “change of course.”
“You fought for days to protect it,” she tells the officers.” I asked you to stand on that line day in and day out, to be pelted with projectiles, to be screamed at, threatened, and in some cases hurt. Then to have a change of course nearly two weeks in — it seems like an insult and our community.”
“Ultimately, the city had other plans for the building and relented to severe public pressure. I’m angry about how this all came about,” Best says.
The video also repeated SPD’s concerns about reports of armed checkpoints and mob-like shakedown of businesses in the zone — reports that CHS and others have reported do not include specific investigations or evidence.
“We have heard anecdotally of citizens and businesses being asked to pay a fee to operate within this area; this is crime of extortion,” Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette said Wednesday in a short press briefing, referring to a comment posted to CHS by a purported area business owner. That commenter has not replied to our requests for more details about the allegation and the FBI told CHS Wednesday it had received no reports and no information about that kind of activity in the area.
“If anyone has been subjected to this, we need them to call 911,” Nolette said.
SPD also says it has “been hearing from community members that they have been subjected to barricades set up by the protesters with some armed individuals running them as checkpoints in the neighborhood,” another claim being repeated on social media and in comments on sites including CHS. Accounts from residents describe a small number of people armed with rifles who have been seen serving as guards near parking garages and areas where motor vehicles travel near the camp. In her video, Best also says SPD leaders “have heard” about the armed patrols.
Gov. Jay Inslee, meanwhile, also made a statement “about the situation on Capitol Hill.”
“Although unpermitted, and we should remember we are still in a pandemic, the area is largely peaceful,” Inslee wrote. “Peaceful protests are fundamentally American, and I am hopeful there will be a peaceful resolution.”
While directed at her officers, Best’s video was posted by the SPD public information office to its public blog and Twitter accounts. “I understand that my comments in this message may be leaked to the public but I’m not concerned about that,” Best says. “I stand by what I’m saying. We have solid information to believe that anti-government groups would destroy the precinct once we left whether through vandalism or arson.”
Thursday, Best acknowledged that nothing of the sort has transpired and, also, whether she meant to or not, made the case for standing down SPD’s aggressive show of crowd control tactics.
“Today the precinct remains standing,” Best said. “No officers were hurt, no force was used.”
And yet, once they left, things have been exponentially more peaceful, and nobody has destroyed the building. In fact, the armed protestors were there specifically to protect the building, so it would seem that the one thing causing the violence and chaos in that area was the police, and once they left, things were better. It’s just a building, Chief Best. Maybe focus your efforts on your toxic workplace culture instead of the physical place you all called “home.”
This is the truth. I’m not a protester although I do support sweeping police reform and ending police brutality and I am anti-racist. I live in this area and while the police were following Best’s orders to hold the line, those of us that live here were being terrorized and traumatized by the actions of the police, not the actions of the protesters. I would have never imagined that I would want the police to abandon the station but I can’t deny that it has been peaceful since they retreated. Their role should not be to incite fear and violence but this is exactly what they did. If they had refused to hold a line from day one, the protesters would have been allowed to march past the station and so much of this could have been avoided. I think Best has made the wrong choices every step of the way. We want peace in this neighborhood and yes we want justice too.
And yet, without the protests, you would not have been terrorized at all.
Which brings us to where is the actual specific data that shows there is systemic racism existing in democrat cities?
There isn’t any, but there is mob of useful idiots with AR-15s. Think that isn’t going to turn Lord of the Flies real fast? Before you toot your horn about peaceful conduct, give it a week.
The police chief said it wasn’t her call to withdraw the police, however who did, was suppressed. Don’t ask why.
The extortion claims are being criticized because the same inept media can’t seem to figure out why business owners wouldn’t want to announce that they’ve been extorted when they’re surrounded by the extorters. Ever watched a mob movie?
I would not call someone carrying an assault rifle chasing down drivers ‘peaceful’….
I live over the hill and certainly will be avoiding the Pike-Pine corridor until the armed vigilantes are gone.
Why not watch the video that was posted yesterday of Raz wandering around with his automatic rifle, or look at the pictures in the press of white guys with their guns up in the Chaz. It doesn’t seem anecdotal. Who needs an automatic rifle on the streets of Seattle ?
The police precinct does not belong to Chief Best or the officers who work there. It is there to serve the public. When it no longer protects all its citizens it has to change. If my employer tells me to leave the building, I leave the building.
Chief Best feels aggrieved that projectiles were thrown at her officers. I do not condone those actions, however that pales opinion comparison to officers shooting peoples eyes out, tear gassing and, terrorizing a neighborhood for weeks.
Tells you everything you need to know about Best, and Durkan, and how they both need to go.
As does the SPD.
When will people realize this is NOT AN ORGANIZATION THAT CAN BE REFORMED.
We need a new, community-focused police service that is de-militarized (that’s right, current police: all those toys you never should have had need to go bye-bye permanently), defunded (the SPD has EATEN THE DAMN CITY BUDGET), and an end to qualified immunity (that’s right: misbehave and you will be faced with accountability).
Best and Durkan need to go.
I was never a Sawant supporter, but at times like this I am oh, so glad to have her on the council.