Seattle under curfew again as fourth night of protests planned — UPDATE: ‘Defund SPD’

Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Seattle will again be under curfew Monday as protesters are expected to gather in Westlake for a fourth night of protests against police after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The 6 PM to 5 AM citywide restrictions call for people to stay inside unless they need to work or “are experiencing homelessness,” a City of Seattle FAQ on the civil emergency reads. There have also been restrictions on carrying weapons or items that might be used as weapons.

Monday’s curfew has been pushed back an hour later than Saturday and Sunday night’s restrictions.

Monday afternoon, Durkan and city officials said they were preparing for another night of demonstrations centered around the downtown core.

Sunday, led by Black Lives Matter organizers, large crowds marched across Capitol Hill and eventually made their way past police blockades to Westlake where the protest continued until past 9 PM when Seattle Police cleared the square.

The protest and police response represented a marked change from Saturday’s clashes which filled downtown streets with flames, and tear gas, and left shattered glass and vandalized buildings across downtown, the ID, and Capitol Hill. The violence and aggressive police crowd control tactics were sparked here Friday night as crowds first began taking to Seattle’s streets in protest of Floyd’s death and ongoing police brutality, leaving windows smashed at an Amazon grocery store and a Ferrari dealership on Capitol Hill.

Mayor Durkan has repeated her belief that there were two types of protesters this weekend — those there for peaceful demonstrations and, as she said, those taking opportunistic, more violent actions. Durkan promised “a high level of scrutiny and review” after multiple complaints and videos showed aggressive arrests and sometimes brutal crowd control tactics. Some of the videos, Durkan said, should be viewed with skepticism. “The context of what happened before is important,” the mayor said.

Earlier Monday, SPD released a timeline of the events reported to its command as Saturday’s protest zone was transitioned to riot control.

The Community Police Commission has said it is meeting Wednesday to discuss the protests and the police response. People have been encouraged to report evidence of police misconduct to the commission. You can learn more about the CPC here.

Crowds had begun forming around Westlake by mid-afternoon Monday and people were reported in the street near the park as police and National Guard troops were being prepared for deployment.

Images of Sunday's clean-up efforts after downtown protests (Images: Matthew Cromwell)

UPDATE: Organizers are calling for the city to “defund” the Seattle Police by cutting half the department’s budget. “The city faces a $300 million budget shortfall due to COVID-19. Seattle City Council should propose and vote for a 50% cut from the $363 million already budgeted for SPD,” a petition on the defunding reads.

The group is also calling for funding affordable housing and “community-based anti-violence” programs as well as demanding the City Attorney’s office not prosecute protestors. The Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County chapter has organized a “Seattle Freedom Fund” for “the immediate release of people protesting the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Manuel Ellis (May 2020)” and “to help future bailout efforts.”

