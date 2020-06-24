Signs of Capitol Hill (almost) normalcy: Farmers market returns to Broadway

The state’s rate of infection remains high enough to warrant a Washington-wide mask mandate and there is an active occupation protest only blocks away but neighbors can celebrate the return of a weekly staple Sunday as the Capitol Hill Farmers Market returns to Broadway.

But things won’t be totally back to normal.

“While we are psyched to return, the market will be quite different,” the Neighborhood Farmers Market Association writes. “There is a capacity cap and other shopper expectations and modifications.”

The basics are pretty straightforward but you’ll want to check out the market’s complete COVID-19 Health & Safety Plan here before planning your visit.

Stay home if you are (or think you are) sick. Stay home if you have (or think you have) been in contact with someone who is sick.

NO pets! Service animals only.

Designate one shopper per family.

Look down and around for sidewalk markings to denote where to stand when waiting in lines and moving through the market.

Do not touch the products, the vendors will help you.

Maintain 6 feet of space around you at all times.

Wear a face mask.

You may bring reusable bags.

Neighborhood Farmers Markets has also partnered with WhatsGood to launch “a virtual farmers market” with four “Neighborhood Pre-Order & Pick Up sites” — Columbia City, University District, West Seattle, and Capitol Hill:

WhatsGood allows you to shop from multiple vendors, pay with a single transaction, and grab your box of goods all in one location at the Pick Up Markets.

You can learn more and shop the Capitol Hill online market here.

In early March, CHS reported as the Capitol Hill market continued in the early stages of the outbreak before restrictions were put in place that required the year-round, weekly market to go on hiatus — an inconvenience for neighborhood shoppers and a serious loss of business for small farmers and vendors.

Following the reopening, more change is coming. The Capitol Hill Farmers Market is slated to move from its space in front of Seattle Central later this year to a new home in the plaza at Capitol Hill Station.

The Capitol Hill Farmers Market restarts June 28th and takes places Sundays at 11 AM. You can learn more here.

