Signs of Capitol Hill normalcy: Frankie and Jo’s scooping again on E Union

After weeks of COVID-19 restrictions, Capitol Hill-born plant-based ice cream shop Frankie and Jo’s is back serving scoops on E Union. With the world busy with COVID-19 recovery and the wave of protests calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality, the small chain of scoop shops is taking a slow start in solidarity with the movement:

We have decided to shift our focus from reopening to being in solidarity with this important movement in racial equality. we are choosing to keep our hours limited from 12 – 3pm, Wednesday through Sunday. June and everyday flavors will be available in pints only. we love you, stay safe.

Started in 2016, the vegan ice cream business is part of the sweet Capitol Hill offerings of Autumn Martin of Hot Cakes and Kari Brunson of Juicebox Cafe who joined together to form Frankie and Jo’s. The Ballard shop has also reopened with limited hours.

Meanwhile, you can also find a treat on E Pike where scoopers are back at work at Salt and Straw.

More details on the Frankie and Joe’s reopening can be found here.