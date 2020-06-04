Sixth day of protest in Seattle brings victories for the movement and another night of protest on Capitol Hill

By Jake Goldstein-Street with additional CHS reporting

The movement behind six days of protest in Seattle against police brutality marked significant victories Wednesday including a major decision from the city on oversight of its police department and the lifting of heavily criticized nightly curfew. Seattle citizens will no longer be required to stay inside between the hours of 9 PM and 5 AM and, “For those who are demonstrating,” Mayor Jenny Durkan said in the announcement of the roll-back of her unpopular policy, “please keep making your voices heard peacefully.” Durkan’s bid to federal consent decree oversight of its police force in place for years after findings of biased policing is also being putting on ice.

With past mayoral candidate lawyer/activist Nikkita Oliver broadcasting live at a conference table inside City Hall in a meeting with Durkan, city officials, and representatives from Seattle area groups and communities, the movement made its most solid gains yet in the days of demonstrations and clashes with police.

It wasn’t clear if the victories would carry on into the night as again thousands of protesters gathered on E Pine and near Cal Anderson surrounding the neighborhood’s East Precinct — an area that has again become a stage for the First Amendment in Seattle. A feed showing multiple live streams from the area can be found here.

UPDATE 10:10 PM: Police in riot gear and National Guard troops again formed a wall of barriers around the East Precinct headquarters at 12th and Pine as demonstrators again focused their concentration near the 11th and Pine fences. Wednesday night, a loud, low-flying Washington State Patrol airplane providing surveillance reports of the situation replaced the drone of helicopters as the most irritating sound on the night. Police geared up with shields and gas masks multiple times as tensions flared over thrown objects including barrages of plastic water bottles, apples, and, at one point, rocks police determined had been thrown from a building at 12th and Pike. The roof was cleared of people and police could be seen observing the crowd below from the vantage point. Large groups of protesters were also reported breaking off from the main crowds for marches across the Hill. After a report of a dispute involving a driver who reportedly tried to ram a group of protesters near north Broadway, a massive crowd of around 1,000 marched to the area and then back down Broadway to the protest’s core. While umbrellas used to block pepper spray, gas canisters, and blast balls were also again ubiquitous in the crowd, Wednesday’s new “must have” gear for protesters was ear plugs and protection over concerns of a “sound cannon” device rumored to be part of SPD’s crowd control arsenal at the site.

10:20 PM: Chief Carmen Best made an appearance behind the police line at East Precinct and was roundly booed by the crowds.

10:40 PM: Best might win back some love. She invited livestreamer Omari Salisbury behind the barricade lines. Salisbury has become a popular figure during the protests with his video coverage and nearly ceaseless commentary about what he is seeing play out.

11:20 PM: Aviation enthusiasts have identified another plane visiting Seattle’s skie — FBI surveillance craft #N305DK.

After two nights spent at the intersection of 11th and Pine that ended in tear gassing from law enforcement, protesters of police brutality were back at Cal Anderson Park on Wednesday’s sunny afternoon with calls to “defund” the Seattle Police Department.

An online petition calling on city leaders to cut the department’s budget in half started circulating on Sunday after protests Saturday evening ended in looting downtown and dozens of arrests. The petition effort is led by Covid19 Mutual Aid – Seattle, one of the many groups hosting Wednesday’s rally and subsequent march.

Wednesday’s protest, taking place on the baseball diamond closest to 11th and Pine, began with a passionate reading and singing of names by Tracy Stewart from the Buddhist Peace Fellowship of Black individuals killed over the past decade, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, this year.

“There are too many names,” Stewart said as her daughter held a sign of their names. “I am a person, my people are people. We are genetically the same; pull your head out and recognize evolution.”

Activist and former mayoral candidate Oliver called for police accountability as demonstrators shouted for law enforcement not to prosecute protesters and for the city to instead fund community-based health and safety measures, including anti-violence programs and trauma services.

“You have suffered so much before these six days and in this entire six days at the hands of this brutal police force and leadership that refuses to acknowledge that what they’re doing is wrong,” Oliver said as demonstrators cheered across the park’s turf field. “I have not heard a single word of accountability from the leadership of this city and that is unacceptable.”

Protesters, blocks deep, then took off south on Broadway chanting to defund SPD, condemn Amazon, and remember Floyd.

Nikkita Oliver

They eventually ended up at City Hall, where at 5th Ave and James St, several lines of police officers and state troopers stood behind a barricade as demonstrators walked by for about 10 minutes and excoriated law enforcement for their treatment of Black people. Meanwhile, legal observers with the National Lawyers Guild walked along the line to write down the names of officers standing guard.

Protesters surrounded the steps of City Hall on 4th as speakers called for action from Mayor Durkan and other city leaders while police blocked entrances to the building.

Several protest leaders on Tuesday were able to meet with Durkan and SPD Chief Carmen Best at the city’s Emergency Operations Center on 5th Ave and Washington. Durkan had said she would meet with protest organizers Wednesday to start hashing out a plan for police accountability and racial justice.

On Wednesday, organizer David Lewis and Oliver walked past the police barricade into City Hall to meet with Durkan and Best.

Sherae Lascelles, who is running to outseat longtime state Rep. Frank Chopp, said “these meetings should not happen behind closed doors when they come to our safety.”

“Nothing about us without us ever,” said Lascelles, a community organizer and advocate for sex workers.

Lascelles led a call-and-response among protesters who were ready to deliver petition signatures to Durkan, chanting “Mayor Jenny, we have something for you. It’s our voices.”

During the meeting with Durkan, which was livestreamed, Oliver recited protesters’ demands and called for the demilitarization of police. Demonstrators in recent days have often chanted “Take Off Your Riot Gear, We Don’t See No Riot Here” at police during standoffs.

When asked by organizers if Durkan would come outside to address the community, the mayor agreed.

“True public safety does not come with police,” Durkan said. “True public safety comes from access to healthcare and education justice and good-paying jobs and respect and dignity.”

The appearance did not go well, however, ending in boos.

The rude reception added to another tough day for Durkan. The City Attorney’s office announced Wednesday it will pull back on Seattle’s attempt to remove elements of the federal oversight of the city’s police force.

“Here in Seattle, I’ve been closely monitoring the response to demonstrations, and 14,000 complaints to our Office of Police Accountability (OPA) in recent days signal that we are about to witness the most vigorous testing ever of our City’s accountability systems,” City Attorney Pete Holmes writes. “As OPA undertakes its independent investigation of misconduct allegations, it’s become clear to me that we need to pause before asking U.S. District Judge James Robart to terminate the sustainment plan elements of the federal consent decree so that the City and its accountability partners can conduct a thorough assessment of SPD’s response to the demonstrations.”

Last month, Durkan’s City Attorney and the Justice Department began legal proceedings to end a consent decree placing oversight over Seattle Police. The federal consent decree that came out of an eight-month DOJ investigation of Seattle policing released in winter 2011 that revealed troubling findings about the department’s use of force. SPD’s overhaul included a DOJ-approved use of force policy.

Tuesday, CHS reported on statements from senior Durkan administration official Dominique Stephens about a roster of changes on the table including pulling back on the consent decree effort following days of protests in Seattle.

Another element Stephens said was on the Durkan administration’s mind? Changes to police training.

Wednesday, the Durkan administration also backed off its nightly curfews, a restriction the mayor had maintained was requested by Chief Best “as a way to aid in crowd control and preserve public safety after violence.” But after criticism from leaders including Rep. Pramila Jayapal, and city council members including Kshama Sawant and Council President M. Lorena González, González has joined calls for Durkan to also prohibit the use of “chemical weapons” like tear gas by SPD and for the state National Guard troops deployed here to assist SPD to be removed.

The day also brought important updates in the case that sparked the protests as the Minnesota Attorney General upgraded its charges against former officer Derek Chauvin to second degree murder and has charged three more cops at the scene with “aiding and abetting murder,” the Star Tribune reports.

Wednesday marks the sixth consecutive day of protests against police brutality and racism in the city.

Oliver and activists busy with Wednesday’s demonstrations are continuing their call for further concessions from City Hall including cutting the department’s budget in half. “The city faces a $300 million budget shortfall due to COVID-19. Seattle City Council should propose and vote for a 50% cut from the $363 million already budgeted for SPD,” a petition on the defunding reads. The group is also calling for funding affordable housing and “community-based anti-violence” programs as well as demanding the City Attorney’s office not prosecute protestors.

