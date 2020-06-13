Sorry, we don’t know why the Capitol Hill Trader Joe’s is closed ‘indefinitely’

It quite literally pales in comparison to the fight for equality and against police brutality underway a few blocks away. But Friday night, Capitol Hill’s Trader Joe’s closed early and a paper sign on the door says the grocery store is closed “indefinitely” — without explanation.

CHS has calls out to the corporate office in Monrovia, California of the privately traded, somewhat secretive grocery chain of more than 500 stores coast to coast to find out more.

Calls to area Trader Joe’s stores only yielded confirmation of the closure. The store’s page on the Trader Joe’s website shows a message that it is “temporarily closed.”

The 1700 E Madison store has gone through some bumpy times with COVID-19 restrictions limiting hours. It also closed without notice for a day or two earlier this month but this time seems to have brought a longer shuttering.

While the store is not far from the protest area, it is far enough away that the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone should not be a factor in any decision to keep the doors closed. Other store have closed due to COVID-19 cleanings but those aren’t usually multi-day efforts.

Nearby Central Co-op will help pick up some of the slack as will the Whole Foods that opened at Broadway and Madison in 2018. The 23rd and E Madson Safeway is a few block walk to the east and a new PCC is set to open next week at 23rd and Union.

Meanwhile, the E Madison TJ’s appears to be shuttered for the weekend and hours posted online through next Thursday — as far out as they’ll display — show the store as closed.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.