Sorry, we don’t know why the Capitol Hill Trader Joe’s is closed ‘indefinitely’

It quite literally pales in comparison to the fight for equality and against police brutality underway a few blocks away. But Friday night, Capitol Hill’s Trader Joe’s closed early and a paper sign on the door says the grocery store is closed “indefinitely” — without explanation.
CHS has calls out to the corporate office in Monrovia, California of the privately traded, somewhat secretive grocery chain of more than 500 stores coast to coast to find out more.
Calls to area Trader Joe’s stores only yielded confirmation of the closure. The store’s page on the Trader Joe’s website shows a message that it is “temporarily closed.”
The 1700 E Madison store has gone through some bumpy times with COVID-19 restrictions limiting hours. It also closed without notice for a day or two earlier this month but this time seems to have brought a longer shuttering.
While the store is not far from the protest area, it is far enough away that the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone should not be a factor in any decision to keep the doors closed. Other store have closed due to COVID-19 cleanings but those aren’t usually multi-day efforts.
Nearby Central Co-op will help pick up some of the slack as will the Whole Foods that opened at Broadway and Madison in 2018. The 23rd and E Madson Safeway is a few block walk to the east and a new PCC is set to open next week at 23rd and Union.
Meanwhile, the E Madison TJ’s appears to be shuttered for the weekend and hours posted online through next Thursday — as far out as they’ll display — show the store as closed.
BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
Could it be the ultra slow moving line they have created by forcing only a handful of people to be allowed in the store ? I’ve given up and gone to QFC on 15th which is as friendly as ever.
Its not their fault only a few can be inside – they are following the opening phase requirements. I think right now they can only have 25% occupancy inside at a time. QFC is bigger so they can allow more people in.
There hasn’t been a line there the past 3-4 weeks when I’ve gone. They are allowing more people inside now. Also, according to crew members I’ve spoken to this store is doing record-breaking business during the pandemic. Not surprised based on some of the people I’ve seen stocking up in there, so I think they’ll be fine without you.
I regularly ride past the one in the u district which is a good size and it’s a constant line. Not worth it.
We should go fuckin occupy Trader Joe’s too
You should and rename it simply “TRAITORS”.
I won’t link it, but if you’re wondering, there is a post about this on the Seattle Reddit. The person there is claiming to be a crew member (or ‘closely connected’ to one) and that corporate is claiming “personnel issues that include high call outs and low morale, as well as incredibly high theft and consequent high security costs.” I am personally extremely disturbed by the connotations of this.
The theft issue will go away when the new PCC opens – more expensive stuff that no one locally can afford.
I’ve seen a lot more brazen theft in QFC – people just go in and don’t even pretend to shop. You’d think limiting the store to about a dozen customers they could control stock loss. I guess the security guy is just for show.
By “the” Seattle Reddit, do you mean /r/Seattle, /r/SeattleWA, or /r/SeaWA? ;-)
(don’t mean to troll, I’m just trying to find the post.)
Hah, I think the person posted on both /r/Seattle and /r/SeattleWA but I saw it on the latter.
Thank you!
Found it: https://www.reddit.com/r/SeattleWA/comments/h7xbta/capitol_hill_trader_joes_possibly_permanently/
“…incredibly high theft” can only be referring to thieves who are high, no?