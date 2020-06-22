Spokesperson: Mayor’s office meeting with Capitol Hill protest camp to address ‘significant nighttime public safety concerns and issues’

Mayor Jenny Durkan and city officials are meeting Monday with representatives from the Capitol Hill protest camp at Cal Anderson Park after a weekend of gun violence in the area left a 19-year-old dead and injured two others, according to a spokesperson for the mayor’s office.

“As many community groups are also urging, Mayor believes individuals can and should peacefully demonstrate, but the message cannot be lost in the violence,” a statement from the spokesperson reads. “Today, City departments and outreach services will be on site updating individuals on the shootings. Later today, we will also be sharing the City’s plans for addressing significant nighttime public safety concerns and issues.”

The effort could represent a shift in the mayor’s relationship to the protest zone after her public stance in recent weeks emphasizing the camp as a place for free speech and demonstration. “For as long as I can remember, Capitol Hill has been autonomous,” the mayor said in a June 12th tweet. “It’s always been a place where people go to express themselves freely.” She has also defended the zone in her social media jousting with the Trump administration over the growth of the camp and demonstration zone in the city.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

“Every day, thousands of individuals gather on Capitol Hill for peaceful demonstrations,” the mayor’s office spokesperson said in a statement released Monday morning. “After days of peaceful demonstrations, two nights of shootings have clearly escalated the situation on Capitol Hill. The Seattle Police Department is still conducting an investigation on the cause of the shootings and will be providing an update later today.”

Early Saturday, one man was killed and another person was critically wounded in a shooting at 10th and Pine. 19-year-old Renton High student Lorenzo Anderson died in an incident that has become a flashpoint of controversy with police restricting their presence in the area following the emptying of the East Precinct headquarters and Seattle Fire’s limited abilities to respond without police presence.

The spokesperson said that Sunday, city officials “worked with trusted messengers and de-escalators” led by Andre Taylor with Not This Time “to engage with many of the organizers.”

“This work will continue and the City will be meeting with some of the organizers today on next steps. We believe there can be a peaceful resolution,” the spokesperson writes.

A Sunday community meeting at CHOP

Despite the effort, Sunday night brought another shooting on the edge of Cal Anderson that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.

The official said Durkan’s staff has also been meeting with “small business owners, demonstrators, and residents on Capitol Hill.”

“Based on those conversations and reports from City staff on the ground, it’s clear that the experience in and around Cal Anderson differs greatly between daytime and nighttime,” the spokesperson said. “We have been meeting with residents and small business owners to address their safety and disorder concerns, including the ability of first responders to access emergencies in the area.”

In addition to the weekend shootings, Seattle Police are also investigating a sex assault at the camp reported Thursday.

With the protest camp as a center, the Seattle effort had marked a handful of gains and promises from Durkan and SPD Chief Carmen Best of ongoing talks with activists and community groups and a review of police crowd control tactics. Since its formation in the exit of police from the East Precinct building and the barriers at 12th and Pine on June 8th, the camp was celebrated as a center of protest and also for its art and community even as there were also reports of open-carry enthusiasts joining the crowds and a regular presence of armed sentries posted around the area as part of camp security. The city worked out a new layout plan with protesters to better open the area to traffic and emergency vehicles but there was also a growing unease about Seattle Police’s limited presence in the zone around 11th and Pine and Cal Anderson Park and growing criticism that the camp’s purpose of occupying the area and the “Seattle People’s Precinct” was overtaking greater Black Lives Matter goals.

Friday, thousands marched across the Central District to celebrate Juneteenth and rally for the Black Lives Matter movement and local demands to cut Seattle’s police budget and increase spending on social and community investment in the Central District.

UPDATE: Durkan’s office has announced a 4 PM news conference. “Mayor Jenny A. Durkan, Chief of Police Carmen Best, and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, will be joined by community leaders as they provide an update on gun violence in Rainier Beach and Capitol Hill following weekend shooting incidents,” the announcement reads.

UPDATE x2: Kshama Sawant has issued a statement calling for decisions on next steps for the camp to be decided “democratically.”

“This is a decision for the movement to make democratically,” a statement from her office reads. “It would make sense, in my view, for general assemblies to be scheduled during the coming days, announced in advance, so that activists in the movement can debate and discuss this issue.

In the statement, Sawant also walks back her earlier assertions that Saturday’s shooting had “indications” it was a “right-wing attack” —

Councilmember Kshama Sawant (District 3, Central Seattle), chair of the Council’s Sustainability and Renters Rights Committee, issued the following statement about the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), after consultation with community members and activists in Seattle’s movement against racism and police violence. “There was, sadly, additional gun violence last night near the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP). As with the tragic incident on Saturday night, it is still unclear what happened. From the information available so far, the violence last night does not appear to have been politically motivated, and early reports that the Saturday incident was politically motivated appear to be incorrect.

