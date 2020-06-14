Post navigation

This week in CHS history | Harborview radioactive leak, Charlie’s closes, Capitol Hill Station development begins

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

An ‘extraordinarily severe’ emergency: the radioactive leak at Harborview

More hate vandalism on Capitol Hill: City says AIDS Memorial Pathway installations torn down


The Crescent’s Pride flag still flies after vandals target Capitol Hill bar’s LGBTQ symbol

2018

 

With a snip of a ribbon, two years of construction starts on Capitol Hill Station development

True Hope Village, a tiny piece of Seattle’s big homelessness and affordability problem, moves forward in the Central District

Here’s why there are no Pride banners on Broadway

2017

 

Man shot in leg overnight at 12th/Olive

Warby Parker latest big brand with plans to join Pike/Pine

2016

 

As ridership booms, economic impact of light rail on Capitol Hill a guessing game

Another serious crash on First Hill Streetcar tracks?

The Old Sage closes after owner’s $2.4M bankruptcy filing

2015

 

Broadway says goodbye to Charlie’s — UPDATE: Confirmed :(

12th and 19th Ave apartment buildings hit in rental discrimination stings

‘Not one more’ — March strikes back at anti-queer violence on Capitol Hill

2010

 

Say bye to Martin’s off Madison, hello to Gregg’s Profanity Hill Grill

Mystery plaque found in Volunteer Park: Can you help find its home?

