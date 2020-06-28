This week in CHS history | Past Prides on Capitol Hill, Mystery Soda Machine disappears, Russian spies on Belmont Ave

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
Huge crowd rallies for Trans Pride Seattle as fight for rights for all starts Capitol Hill Pride weekend
CHS Pics | Led by thousands in Seattle Dyke March, Pride swells on Capitol Hill
Plan for five-story apartment project to replace Capitol Hill service station moves forward
Eyewitnesses: Capitol Hill’s mystery soda machine has disappeared — UPDATE
At least one person shot as gunfire rattles Central District’s Midtown Center
The busiest 80 square feet on Broadway makes room for expansive Kosmic Koffee
MTV asks Capitol Hill business owners to sign Real World filming agreements
Broadway Hill Park, last of its kind, now open on Capitol Hill
Sound Transit selects Pride flag as Capitol Hill Station icon
‘One of the last remaining large developable sites’ in Seattle hits market at 23rd and Union
Spies like us: FBI says Russian spy couple lived in Belmont apartment building
Neighbor puts Volunteer Park Cafe in a pickle over plans for outdoor seating
New E. John landmark will tell you when you’re late for your bus (or streetcar or light rail)
