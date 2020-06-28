Post navigation

This week in CHS history | Past Prides on Capitol Hill, Mystery Soda Machine disappears, Russian spies on Belmont Ave

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

Huge crowd rallies for Trans Pride Seattle as fight for rights for all starts Capitol Hill Pride weekend


CHS Pics | Led by thousands in Seattle Dyke March, Pride swells on Capitol Hill

Plan for five-story apartment project to replace Capitol Hill service station moves forward

2018

 

Eyewitnesses: Capitol Hill’s mystery soda machine has disappeared — UPDATE

At least one person shot as gunfire rattles Central District’s Midtown Center

Why isn’t Capitol Hill more afraid of crime?

2017

 

The busiest 80 square feet on Broadway makes room for expansive Kosmic Koffee

Pictures from the crowd: Capitol Hill Pride 2017

2016

 

MTV asks Capitol Hill business owners to sign Real World filming agreements

Broadway Hill Park, last of its kind, now open on Capitol Hill

2015

 

Man dies in 24th and Spring shooting

Sound Transit selects Pride flag as Capitol Hill Station icon

‘One of the last remaining large developable sites’ in Seattle hits market at 23rd and Union

CHS Pics | Capitol Hill Pride 2015

2010

 

Spies like us: FBI says Russian spy couple lived in Belmont apartment building

Neighbor puts Volunteer Park Cafe in a pickle over plans for outdoor seating

New E. John landmark will tell you when you’re late for your bus (or streetcar or light rail)

