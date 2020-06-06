With new energy — and demands — from Central District rally, second week of protest in Seattle begins

With reporting by Jake Goldstein-Street

A second Friday of actions in Seattle brought new demands and new calls for justice as thousands gathered in the Central District for a “teach-in,” a rally, and a march to the city’s protest core outside the East Precinct at 12th and Pine for another relatively peaceful night of chanting and anti-police demonstration..

“We’re creating these environments, these networks and we’re using our platforms. I don’t want to see nobody with over 1K of a follower not post this rally today,” one speaker said during the afternoon rally in the parking lot at 23rd and Jackson. “I don’t care if you got 200 followers. I want to see it on your social media.”

The rally — filled with speakers, community support, music and dancing, free barbecue, and, yes, protest horses — filled the parking lot at a rapidly changing corner of the Central District where a massive mixed-use development from Vulcan and.an apparent Amazon grocery store is rising across the street.

Hip hop artist Raz Simone’s evening arrival brought the teach-in to a close as the rally transitioned to a boisterous but deliberate march across the Central District onto Capitol Hill via 23rd and Union where Simone called out neighborhood pot shop Uncle Ike’s for gentrification and profiting from a drug trade that was illegal — and deadly — only a few years ago.

Packed parking lot here at 23rd and Jackson where demonstrators listen to speakers and poets on police brutality. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/KMeBbolraY — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 6, 2020

Better view of the horsies leading protesters back to 23rd and Jackson. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/0Qtr8xDKJ4 — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 5, 2020

Hip hop artist Raz Simone calling out Uncle Ike’s owner Ian Eisenberg here on 23rd and Union for his contributions to the community (or lack thereof, he says) #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/SDkpPxOY02 — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 6, 2020

The Africatown-sponsored rally and march also kicked off a renewed King County Equity Now effort calling for new demands includings calls for officials to accept proposals from “Black-led, community-based organizations to maximize” the use of “underutilized public land for community benefit” at a roster of Central Seattle properties:

Decommissioned Fire Station 6 on 23rd and Yesler to become William Grose Center for Enterprise as designated in the City of Seattle Equitable Development Plan

Vacant Sound Transit lot on Martin Luther King Jr. Way S. and S. Angeline St. to become Youth Achievement Center

Formally Black-owned Paramount Nursing Home recently acquired by Washington State to revert to Black-community ownership.

Seattle Housing Authority Operations Site (Martin Luther King Jr. Way S. & Dearborn) to become affordable housing.

Halt development at the King County Records Site project on 13th and Yesler to allow for equitable participation by a Black-led, community-based organization

Halt the corrupt Priority Development Area proposal for the Seattle Vocational Institute (“SVI”) put forward by the Washington State Department of Commerce to conduct and start a new RFP process that is truly open, transparent and accountable to the community in which SVI is located

The King County Equity Now initiatives announced Friday also added new layers to calls from the “#defundSPD” movement for a 50% reduction in the Seattle Police Department’s budget:

Seattle Mayor and City Council redistribute $180 million from the Seattle Police Department (SPD) budget. Seattle faces a $300 million budget shortfall due to COVID-19. Instead of defunding education or scaling back the social services needed during a recession, Seattle City Council should reduce SPD’s $363 million budget by half to help cover the City’s deficit. This annual cut should lead to a permanent reduction to SPD’s budget to supply increased investment to Black-led, community-based organizations. (See Los Angeles, which just reallocated $150 million from its police department for direct investment in communities of color)

Seattle faces a $300 million budget shortfall due to COVID-19. Instead of defunding education or scaling back the social services needed during a recession, Seattle City Council should reduce SPD’s $363 million budget by half to help cover the City’s deficit. This annual cut should lead to a permanent reduction to SPD’s budget to supply increased investment to Black-led, community-based organizations. Invest $50 million dollars of such repurposed funds a) into Black-led community-based organizations and b) into property acquisition for Black-led community-based organizations. It’s equally important – as these country-wide protests have illuminated – to shift resources directly into the Black community to ensure that COVID19 does not exacerbate the racial resource/wealth gap.

of such repurposed funds a) into Black-led community-based organizations and b) into property acquisition for Black-led community-based organizations. It’s equally important – as these country-wide protests have illuminated – to shift resources directly into the Black community to ensure that COVID19 does not exacerbate the racial resource/wealth gap. Seattle Public School Board and Seattle Public School Superintendent Denise Juneau immediately sever all existing contracts, and all financial ties, with the Seattle Police Department (following the lead of Minneapolis Public Schools which terminated all contracts with its city’s police and public school districts around the nation doing the same)

You can learn more at kingcountyequitynow.com.

A large group of community organizations and businesses also supported Friday’s rally including the Artist Coalition for Equitable Development, Black Dot, Black Elephant Party, Black Health & Wellness Network, Black Star Line African Center Education, Coalition for Inclusive Development, Def Chef Kitchen, Equity Now Coalition, Federal Way Youth Action Team, Flourish Financial, Give Me Exclusive, The Postman Seattle, Presidenta Media, Replanting Roots Rebuilding Community, SproutU, Umoja Peace Center, Wa Na Wari, and 206 Zulu.

With Simone leading the way at the mic with a van and a Tesla at the lead, the massive group of marchers made its way to 11th and Pine where it joined the now entrenched group of protesters that continues to demonstrate throughout the day and night outside the East Precinct headquarters.

I just love Seattle. Are other cities and towns supplying food for folks at these protests? Pls let me know, I’m curious. #SeattleProtest pic.twitter.com/flzX0gzmeP — Teri McClain (@terileemcclain) June 6, 2020

Marshall Law Band still going at 11th and Pike at 12:45 #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/36N1iUgBqD — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 6, 2020

Police announcement again asks protesters not to point lasers at law enforcement. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/e8cBbO6JBp — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 6, 2020

Trumpet: check. Saxophone: check. Today? Protesters have a flute player. Needless to say, much quieter. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/wqLLOQOXP9 — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 6, 2020

Friday night, protesters and police followed a pattern closer to an energetic standoff than the near-warzone that was created earlier in the week before a City Hall clamp-down on aggressive crowd control tactics. Earlier Friday, those tactics were further calmed when Mayor Jenny Durkan announced the city would suspend use of tear gas for 30 days after its heavy deployment during conflicts earlier in the week of protests.

Durkan’s police chief Carmen Best, however, presented a kind of double-edged sword about the sudden change. Best said Friday the use of tear gas by SPD was a rarity not seen since the WTO riots and a response to the department running low on pepper spray and flash bangs. “We have our resources back in place and that authorization has been restored,” she said about the spray and grenades used to clear crowds.

Durkan said all crowd control tactics will be part of a review carried out by oversight bodies and in compliance with federal oversight but that only the tear gas canisters will be locked away for now.

Residents near the East Precinct are also working to organize a response to the use of tear gas in the mixed-use neighborhood as the chemical agent seeped into businesses and apartment buildings in the area.

The pull-back on tear gas joins a roster of advances won by demonstrators and activist groups as protests continue. Wednesday, leaders including activist and lawyer Nikkita Oliver began talks with Mayor Durkan on efforts to reform policing in Seattle and “#defundSPD” demands to radically reduce the police department’s budget, increase spending on social programs, and pledge to drop charges against the 90+ people arrested so far during the demonstrations. Durkan and Chief Best also agreed to drop the city’s nightly curfew after criticism that it inhibited fair and legal protest and the City Attorney announced Seattle’s bid to end or reduce the federal consent decree oversight of its police force in place for years after findings of biased policing would also be put on ice.

Thursday, there was more progress as Durkan announced she had asked officials to review Seattle Police crowd control policy in light of what she called “the pink umbrella incident” — the moment Monday night that set off a riot on Capitol Hill when police reacted to a pink umbrella thrust over the barrier outside the East Precinct at 11th and Pine with a barrage of pepper spray and blast grenades that led to a night filled with clouds of tear gas throughout Pike/Pine and a major clash with protesters.

After nights of complaints about officers covering their badge numbers, Chief Best also announced a new policy covering so-called “mourning bands” used by police to express respect for fallen officers. The new guidelines require all officers to “have their badge numbers prominently displayed.”

Friday night also brought further changes to the environment at 11th and Pine and the heart of the protest standoff where police and the National Guard have created even more distance between themselves and the crowd with a double set of fences set up like the security line at the front of a concert and the mosh pit and police separated into two groups on either side of Pine and protected by large plastic street barriers after an officer was struck by a thrown rock the previous night and had to be taken to Harborview with a leg injury. Other changes include a better public address system and — bring your shades — large security light poles that shine brightly on the crowd.

Protesters, meanwhile Friday night, continued to add green lasers to their arsenal — devices popularized in global protests and used to hinder the sight of police firing rubber bullets and tear gas. Bagpipes, and a trumpet player in previous nights were also replaced by a quieter Friday option — a mellow flutist joined the crowd.

The business community around the Capitol Hill protest site, hobbled by COVID-19 restrictions, also continued to support the crowds with venues including Vermillion, La Dive, Caffe Vita, and Optimism Brewing hosting community aid supplies and, importantly, bathrooms.

Community aid stations boasted.a sometimes ridiculous overabundance of snacks and supplies but organizers said other items like blankets, hand warmers, garbage bags, pens, and hand sanitizer would be useful donations as of Saturday morning.

With concerns still warranted about COVID-19 spread, some were organizing trips to the city’s new free testing clinics.

While Friday’s eighth day of protest in honor and anger over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police brought another relatively calm night to the busy scene around 11th and Pine and Cal Anderson, it was not fully peaceful. A medical incident in the crowd around 11 PM brought boos and condemnation for police who forced an AMR ambulance to back up and take another route instead of being allowed up E Pine to leave the area. And concern spread rapidly across social media after a person was taken into custody in an incident that also involved a child and brought a massive police response on Summit Ave around 9PM.

Saturday’s planned protest activity includes a morning march that began at Harborview for health workers speaking out against racism and and evening Rally for Black Lives in North Seattle at Magnusson Park.

Activists and many members of the 43rd District Democrats, meanwhile, are also taking their activism online in an effort to call for Mayor Durkan to step down or for the City Council to move to remove her. City Council member Kshama Sawant, meanwhile, says she will introduce two bills Monday to ban SPD’s use of chemical weapons and chokeholds.

