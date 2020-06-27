With Seattle and King County cases on rise again, officials say not enough people isolating at first signs of illness

Coronavirus cases are surging across the nation. In Seattle and King County, even as restrictions are loosened after months of “stay home” lockdown, officials say there is also an increase in people becoming sick and new challenges on “progress to zero” initiatives to stamp out spread of the virus.
Positive cases reported by Public Health are up around 50% compared to the start of June. Yes, testing has also surged with Seattle and King County residents seeking tests at rates of around 2,000 to 3,000 per day. The most recent positive rate — the percentage of those who turn up positive with the virus out of those who have been tested — has been coming in at over 6% this week, a step back to the state of things a month or more ago. In the ZIP codes, covering Capitol Hill and the Central District, the increase has so far been less severe — positive cases are up around 12% in an area of the city where people have been seeking tests at higher than typical rates.
“Recent cases are from all areas of the county, with the largest increase in new cases in young adults and Seattle residents,” the county bulletin on the increase reads. “At this point, no specific venue or risk factor has been identified as a cause of the increase.”shifted to a second phase of lifting social distancing and business restrictions.
A major factor in King County’s recent increase, officials say from data collected during contact tracing efforts, is people becoming sick and not immediately isolating:
Health officials say the tracers are finding most people are waiting too long to go into isolation, saying only 21% of the people they contacted went into isolation on the day they first developed symptoms. More than half are waiting until they get tested. On average, there’s a 3-day gap between the time symptoms develop and when a person gets tested.
Here is the county’s overview of COVID-19 symptoms:
People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. This list is not all possible symptoms. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
Face masks continue to be an important factor in staying healthy. “The virus that causes COVID-19 is principally spread by droplets that you exhale when you are normally breathing, as well as when you talking, singing, coughing or sneezing,” the Washington State Department of Health writes in a “science of masks” update. “These droplets can float in the air and infect people who are near you.”
Earlier this month, Seattle announced a new free testing initiative that has added two mobile clinics — one to the north off Aurora and one in SoDo — as well as expanded recommendations for who should seek a test that includes anyone feeling even mild symptoms or who has had even a brief exposure to someone who is sick or tested positive.
Worries about the continued spread of the virus led state officials to order Washington-wide mask mandates that started Friday.
Here is the Washington State Department of Health’s latest statewide situation report (PDF) documenting COVID-19 increase in both Western and Eastern Washington.
Gee, I remember back when this all started in March and some of the loudest recurring voices in the CHS comment section were SOOOO sure things were overblown and everyone should just go back to work because everything is fine!
Well, you were completely wrong. What do you have to say for yourselves?
I completely agree. Until a vaccine is created we are all playing on the defensive line.
Wish this was only limited to March – Powell Barnett was packed yesterday. Next weekend is going to be an absolute shitshow. Enjoy your liberty-at-any-cost America, hope you don’t die alone choking on a plastic tube.
If you look at the CDC’s latest IFR numbers it’s twice as deadly as the normal flu. This isn’t fake news, this isn’t lies, this is pure fact. I personally stopped caring how many cases there are. How many cases of the cold are there every year? Why aren’t you freaking out about how many people are infected with a cold? You could put some scary graphs up showing cold infections. But that graph doesn’t mean anything, it’s how deadly the thing is that means something.
There’s been ~1200 deaths (less if you remove all the non-covid deaths reported as covid deaths) in all of WA in the last three months. Yeah it’s shitty, but people die from lots of things. More than 400 people a month die from a lot of other things that we don’t destroy our country and economy over.
In March even some very left thinking people I knew said this was just a flu and wondered what all the fuss was about. Anything that is going around the globe that has no cure and can damage your lungs or have you drowning regardless of a ventilator is no joke. The 1918 pandemic lasted a couple of years. This will all pass (until the next virus) but we need to be sensible.