City Council hears proposals for Seattle Police changes, strong public support for #defundSPD during budget deliberations

The Seattle City Council continued its inquest into the Seattle Police Department budget Wednesday with organizers outlining suggested cuts and changes that could include overhauling the way the department handles 911 emergency calls and how money should be reinvested into the Black community.

Nearly 45,000 people have signed a petition in line with demands from protesters of systemic racism and police brutality, which include defunding the SPD by 50%, redirecting money into community solutions, and freeing protesters arrested during demonstrations, according to a presentation from Decriminalize Seattle. Four council members, including Kshama Sawant, have indicated support for cutting the SPD budget in half and others have said they support some reductions.

“We’re talking about dramatically changing what it means to create a public safety network,” Teresa Mosqueda, who chairs the council’s budget committee and has said she supports a 50% redirection of the SPD budget, said Wednesday. “We know that this world we are currently working within is not actually creating the health and safety that’s been promised.”

Wednesday, Mosqueda and her council counterparts heard strong support for the defunding efforts during public comment on the deliberations. Massively reducing spending on policing has been at the center of demands during weeks of protests and demonstrations around Seattle in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

The debate over how exactly to #defundSPD will come to a head as the council reshapes the mayor office proposal for changes to the city’s budget in the face of the expected COVID-19 economic crisis. The council is scheduled to hold a final vote on the rebalance on July 20th.

Angélica Cházaro, a law professor at the University of Washington and organizer with Decriminalize Seattle, said cuts to the SPD could come from various aspects of the department, including cutting its training budget, freezing hiring, and reducing patrol staff, among ten specific cuts that could be made.

“The time for reforms is passed,” Cházaro told the council Wednesday. “It’s clear to us now that more training, more accountability measures are not going to cut it. We need to move away from an armed response to social problems. We can’t train our way out of the problem of police violence.”

Cházaro laid out four ways the money from SPD should be spent: replace 911 operations with a civilian-led system, increase restorative justice solutions spearheaded by the community, invest in housing, and fund a community-led process to “create a roadmap to life without policing.”

Violent crimes have made up just over 1% of all calls for SPD service this year, according to an analysis by The New York Times. Over 15% have been made up by traffic accidents and enforcement.

While less than half of all 911 calls last year were categorized as non-criminal, 60% of service hours were spent on criminal calls, according to an SPD presentation.

Decriminalize Seattle called for 911 calls to be referred to responders that aren’t police, such as community-based workers that can provide mental health support and other services. Council member Andrew Lewis, who represents Queen Anne, South Lake Union, and the downtown corridor, announced plans Monday to introduce legislation that would fund a first responder program for issues of mental health and substance addiction based on a Eugene, Oregon, initiative with money redirected from the police department.

The outreach teams under the plan would be comprised of an unarmed medic and mental health worker who can aid individuals in distress and connect them to services.

“We need people and responders who have not been trained or indoctrinated by police,” said Jackie Vaughn, the executive director of Surge Reproductive Justice and a Decriminalize Seattle organizer. “We need community-based organizations that care for community in a way that addresses the root causes of situations.”

Mayor Jenny Durkan is proposing $20 million in midyear cuts to the SPD budget, which amounts to about 5% of the department’s $409 million budget, or 10% for the rest of the year since $195 million has already been spent. City budget director Ben Noble has said this is the largest budget cut of any city department, which is consistent with it being the largest department in the general fund.

Additional options for reductions to the 2021 SPD budget are being developed and the current budget proposal includes redirecting $4 million initially meant for a second North Precinct. The proposed cuts are only $4 million higher than the initial internal proposal Durkan made.

Much of these cuts were due more to unexpected budget shortfalls stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, not the frequent demonstrations in the city against police brutality against Black people and systemic racism.

An analysis from The Seattle Times found that the department’s budget had grown by 36% over the last five years, increasing by more than $100 million.

The city has asked SPD to prepare models for what budget cuts up to 50% next year could mean for community engagement. A 20% cut would equal a reduction of 406 full-time equivalents; 30% would equal 616; and 50% would equal 1,036, according to SPD’s executive director of budget and finance Angela Socci.

“We’re certainly considering all options at this point,” Socci said in a council hearing last month.

Personnel expenditures represent nearly 75% of the SPD’s budget and the 2020 adopted budget for the department allows for 2,187.35 full-time equivalents.

Nearly 1,300 SPD employees were deployed in connection to demonstrations between May 29 and June 9 for a total of 72,619 overtime hours at a cost of $6.3 million, according to a presentation to the council last month.

In the public testimony sandwiching Wednesday’s Seattle City Council budget deliberations, more than 100 callers voiced overwhelming support for a 50% defunding of the Seattle Police Department to invest in community health and safety initiatives.

Public commenters focused heavily on defunding the police department as the city council discussed potential SPD budget cuts and the mayor’s proposed 2020 rebalancing package. A number of residents thanked the council for Monday’s approval of the Jumpstart tax on big businesses and identified police brutality as a public health issue, calling on the importance of increased community health workers and mental health counselors.

“Police violence is a health inequity — we need to get the police off the streets unless they’re absolutely needed so they can do no harm and replace them with skilled and trained community members,” Jim Krieger, a public health professor at the University of Washington, said.

Many residents spoke in support of a joint proposal created by coalitions Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now, calling for the police budget to be cut in half and for those funds to be redirected in the following ways:

Replace current 911 operations with civilian-controlled system Scale up community-led solutions Invest in housing for all Fund a community-led process to create a roadmap to life without policing



“This should include the creation of individual housing units as well as tiny house villages and public housing and emergency rental assistance,” Real Change organizer Evelyn Chow said, referencing objective number three. “Black Lives Matter must mean investing in the wellbeing of Black folks and their right to housing.”

Among the city’s midyear budget proposals under city council review, Mayor Jenny Durkan proposed a $20 million police budget cut for the remainder of the year — 5% of SPD’s $409 million adopted budget. Durkan has also agreed to invest $100 million into BIPOC communities for the 2021 budget and asked SPD to propose a model of what a 50% budget reduction would look like.

Only a few voices objected to police budget cuts and defunding the police, with one person citing deaths in the Capitol Hill protest zone as heightening the need for police.

“The call to defund police is profoundly unjust,” District 5 resident Beth said. “The SPD is already underfunded and defunding the police has the most impact on minority communities and the vulnerable. In the police-free CHOP zone, two Black teens were killed in five plus shootings, one deaf woman was sexually assaulted and there’s probably more.”

Many speakers participated on behalf of council member Kshama Sawant and Socialist Alternative with the following demands:

*Defund Seattle Police by at least 50%, and use those funds to support community programs, especially for youth of color *Build 1,000 homes in the Central District for working-class African American people *Fund the Green New Deal! *Stop austerity, no budget cuts to roads, parks, libraries, or other public services *Fund renter rights and Eviction Defense *Stop the Sweeps of Homeless Encampments, Fund Tiny House Villages

“As the protests continue, it is becoming clearer and clearer that the police do not keep our communities safe, so we must build new programs that work for everybody, especially for the Black, Brown and Indigenous people that are often targets of police brutality,” Capitol Hill resident Kate Simpson said.

