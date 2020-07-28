King County Equity Now calls for ‘Defund the Police’ support

Now is the time for Seattle residents to take action who say they support the Black Lives Matter movement but couldn’t get behind CHOP, the protests, or property destruction.
King County Equity Now, the coalition of Black-led organizations including the Central District’s Africatown that has been calling on Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and the city to meet a roster of goals including creating a $1 billion “anti-gentrification, land acquisition fund” and halving the Seattle Police budget to pay for social and services and community programs, is asking for support and advocacy as the Seattle City Council prepares its final rebalancing of the city’s 2020 budget and prepares for a major vote on the plan Monday.
— King County Equity Now Coalition (Official) (@KCEquityNow) July 27, 2020
Don’t wait to speak up.
Wednesday, the council will renew its debate on addressing #defundSPD goals as its budget committee holds its final meeting before Monday’s big vote on rebalancing the city’s spending plan for 2020.
Although a Seattle City Council majority has committed to the long-term goals of defunding SPD by 50%, the path to getting there will be set this week and in Monday’s vote. You should add your voice.
I like the idea of an “anti-gentrification, land acquisition fund” if it includes all communities K. Wyking Garrett mentioned earlier this month – Indigenous, Pan-Asian and Black (and Hispanic) communities. Affordability is a huge issue in Seattle and I hate the idea of pricing families out of neighborhoods they call home. I’ve lived in the CD for over 25 years and have seen the changes, both good and bad. I suspect this boils down to affordable housing, but there may be subtleties I’m missing…
I’m not sure if police funding (or lack thereof) should be link to this though. SPD savings might get you to $1B by 2100, so what is the plan for the other 90% of the funds?
This is kinda backwards wording considering Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County revoked their endorsements of BLMKCEN after leaders made transphobic and homophobic comments.
