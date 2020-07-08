OK, Cal Anderson Park is not **technically** open while CHOP clean-up continues — but somebody needs to water the protest gardens
Cal Anderson Park is open — depending on which entrance you use and your willingness to be hustled off by a Seattle Parks work crew or a Seattle Police officer. After all, somebody needs to water the CHOP garden plots.
CHS reported earlier this week on the repair and clean-up work underway to restore E Pine and Cal Anderson — and some of the unintended consequences of good intentions leaving Black Life Matters organizers with a bad feeling about the city’s commitment to meeting the goals of the movement.
Seattle Parks has responded to make it clear that Cal Anderson is still not technically open to the public.
“The park remains closed for the time being,” a spokesperson tells CHS. “Our crews have at least another week (maybe two) of work to do—repair damage to the shelterhouse and restroom, repairing the irrigation system, and further repairs and professional sanitation of the turf field, along with additional graffiti removal.” The city says it is also working to preserve some of the CHOP art and “memorialize aspects of the community protests at Cal Anderson park, such as a garden, art and/ or speaker’s corner.”
CHS has found the park in use by neighbors and visitors out for a walk or taking dogs for a romp. We’ve also heard from a few people asked to leave the park by police — some, gasp, mid-picnic.
Some residents will need to access the space. Seattle Parks is telling neighbors that the community garden plots established by urban farmer Marcus Henderson in the park during the weeks of CHOP occupation and camping won’t be maintained by city staff.
“The current plan is to leave the garden in place until the late summer/fall harvest, and then work with Marcus and interested community on a longer-term plan,” the parks representative tells CHS.
The city has been reported watering some of the plots — and we’ve seen a few volunteer efforts from city employees — but residents are being encouraged to help take care of the plots.
Meanwhile, more substantial — but perhaps less unpleasant — work will be taking place at Seattle City Hall Wednesday, where the City Council’s budget committee will dig in on a core element of CHOP demands — the fight to defund SPD and cut the policing budget in Seattle by 50%.
A L3 hours ago
Nope. Sorry. Gardens have got to go. I’m a resident and don’t care about someone else’s illegal use of the land. I’d rather restore the grass so the community can have movie nights in the park again. This annoys me to no end.
And yeah, for those residents who are ignoring the HUGE red Park Closed signs, you are part of the problem that caused the CHOP to begin with. This attitude of “it doesn’t apply to ME, I’ll just do what I want. Surely I’m not a problem.” is ignorant of the law and what the system needs to do to correct things. The signs say stay out. The police and city say stay out. Dear gawd, get past your own needs and please pay attention so they can clean things up and the rest of us can get back in and enjoy it when it reopens.
Nick2 hours ago
Cool, glad to know that runners using the pathway through the park is equivalent to lighting fires, graffiti, setting up tents, etc.
Mike2 hours ago
Do you approve of other P-Patch programs/plots in gardens around Seattle?
Why can’t we create a P-Patch in Cal Anderson and still have the movie nights? There’s very cleary enough room for both.
CD Neighbor2 hours ago
Because the park is on top of a drinking water storage tank – this in itself is not a complete prohibition of any plantings on the site, but it does mean that there can be no fertilizers – especially no poop or nitrate based ones… or pesticides – not even ‘safe’ or ‘organic’ ones – used on the site. This prohibition would mean fairly poor prospects for producing any meaningful amount of food on the site nor would it even provide a particularly good area for an example garden. Compost alone simply won’t provide what’s really needed.
Will Powers40 mins ago
There is a process which you can follow to apply for one, like the rest of us!.. http://www.seattle.gov/neighborhoods/programs-and-services/p-patch-community-gardening
Glenn39 mins ago
The parks are intended to be used and available to everyone. P Patches are not available to everyone. They are divided into little plots used by individuals, which prevents others from using that land as intended. Create more P Patches, but do not use the public parks for them.