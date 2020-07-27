Police: Child dies after thrown from parked van in Madison Valley collision

Terrible scene. Sound of someone uncontrollably wailing in sadness. Seattle Fire and SPD waiting to lift vehicle. Neighbor says van in picture is regularly parked on this street and appears to have been struck by Fedex truck pic.twitter.com/TxabheIoPd — jseattle (@jseattle) July 27, 2020

Police believe a young child was playing inside a family van parked in front of a Madison Valley home when the three-year-old was thrown from the vehicle and killed Sunday afternoon after its was struck by a driver in a FedEx delivery truck.

Police say Seattle Fire was called to the scene just off MLK just before 4:45 PM and found found a young child believed to be around 3 years old who had suffered a major head injury in the crash. The fire crew attempted CPR but the child died at the scene, SPD says.

SPD detectives believe the driver of the FedEx truck struck the parked van the child had been playing in.

“When the collision occurred the child was thrown from the vehicle,” the SPD brief on the terrible incident reads.

A neighbor said the large delivery-style van was regularly parked in front of the house. It could be seen pushed partially into a driveway Sunday following the crash, its sliding door still open as Seattle Police and Seattle Fire waited at the scene.

Police say a drug recognition expert tested the FedEx driver but did not find signs of impairment.

