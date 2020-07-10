Police investigate Madison Park shooting — UPDATE

Welp. There was just a shooting 3 blocks from my house at the park about an hour ago in #Seattle. Someone got shot in the arm. Pretty sketchy. Cops told me it most likely was gang related. pic.twitter.com/Z8ZYyO8VV4 — Equal Motion (@equalmotion) July 10, 2020

At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night near the playground in Madison Park.

Seattle Police responded to reports of several shots fired just after 8 PM and reports of at least one person with a gun on foot in the area of the park. Several vehicles were also reported speeding west from the scene.

Arriving officers found shell casings near 43rd and Madison and blood in the park but no victim, according to East Precinct radio updates.

A shooting victim was reported dropped off at Harborview with non-life threatening injuries about 20 minutes later.

Gang detectives were called to the scene and witnesses were being interviewed at Harborview.

The shooting follows a spate of deadly gun violence on Capitol Hill around the occupied protest zone that led Mayor Jenny Durkan to order the camp cleared.

UPDATE 11:05 PM: Police were also headed to Harborview around 11 PM for a report of a possible victim being transported after a shooting in South Seattle.

UPDATE 11:15 PM: Police were also called back to the Madison Park area after a 911 caller reported her husband had discharged his firearm because of a group near their home. SPD was responding.

