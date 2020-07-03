Police investigate shooting at 25th and Yesler

One person was reported shot and police were searching for a vehicle possibly involved in the incident in a morning shooting near 25th and Yesler.

Seattle Police and Seattle Fire were called to the area around 11:20 AM after reports of gunfire in the area.

Seattle Fire reports a man in his 40s was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police were searching the area with a K-9 unit and looking for a vehicle possibly involved in the shooting but did not provide a description of the car in an update on the incident.

The shooting follows a string of gun violence around Cal Anderson and Pike/Pine during the occupied protest around the East Precinct that culminated with the death of a 16-year-old early Monday morning.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.