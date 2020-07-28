Police search for Capitol Hill dumpster fire arsonist

My four days of comp time (barring federal intervention) begins with a margarita and a dumpster fire pic.twitter.com/Y3dWxiY1kV — Rich Smith (@richsssmith) July 28, 2020

Police were searching for a suspect seen lighting a dumpster on fire at Cal Anderson, the second dumpster fire reported at the Capitol Hill park Tuesday morning. Another dumpster blaze was handled by Seattle Fire Monday night on Harvard Ave.

The second Cal Anderson incident was reported around 10:20 AM with a caller reporting a white male with no shirt and wearing white pants was seen setting the fire. Seattle Fire was also called to the same area of the park around 9:15 AM to extinguish the burning trash.

The Tuesday morning blazes follow a dumpster fire Monday night Harvard and E Olive that brought a large response to the densely populated area just before 9 PM. Firefighters quickly handled the flaming trash fire. We’ve asked SFD for more information on what caused the blaze.

Monday was the hottest day so far in 2020 in Seattle with temperatures reaching the mid-90s in the city. It’s not unusual to see an increase in bark and trash fires on Seattle’s hottest days — usually “improperly discarded smoking materials” are to blame or sometimes ash and coals from barbecues.

This year, concerns are heightened after bouts of property damage following area protests and marches. Saturday, dumpsters on Harvard were also reported set on fire after protesters were pushed by police onto the street as SPD tried to clear the area of demonstrators around the East Precinct at 12th and Pine.

Tuesday morning, police were continuing to look for the suspect. There were no immediate arrests reported. The department’s arson and bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate.

