Post-CHOP protests and arrests continue for second night on Capitol Hill

The flip in the Capitol Hill protest zone that has put police back into a defensive perimeter encircling the blocks around the reclaimed East Precinct brought another night of arrests.

Social media accounts and Seattle Police reported “several arrests” again overnight Thursday into early Friday morning at the new core of the ongoing clash at Broadway and Pine.

“Shortly after 10:00 PM on Thursday, July 2, officers arrested three people outside the West Precinct for property destruction,” police reported. “Beginning about 1:00 AM on Friday, officers arrested seven individuals near Broadway and East Pine Street for assault, harassment, and failure to disperse.”

King County Jail records showed one person booked for assault, one for failure to disperse, one booked for obstruction, and three jailed overnight for investigation of malicious harassment, the state’s hate crime statute and a possible felony.

While the demonstrations gathering on the western edge of the police perimeter set up after Wednesday’s raid and camp sweep are so far much smaller, the clashes with police remain equally if not more intense. 25 were reported arrested overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Several arrests captured on video since CHOP’s clearance show police quickly and aggressively rushing in over even small provocations. One scene shows a person near the police line on E Pine sparking a rush of officers. Another showing a protester dropping a sign and setting off a melee with police echoes with the “pink umbrella” scene at 11th and Pine that escalated the Capitol Hill street protests to another level and led to the formation of CHOP. Police also continue to use pepper spray and controversial tactics like kneeling on necks as people are detained.

Small scuffle. SPD claims the person they arrested crossed the line. From my perspective he was even with it. #seattleprotest #seattleprotests #seattleprotestscomms #seattlechop pic.twitter.com/uXAGVH36su — 1st Round Finish 💭 (@1stRoundFinish) July 3, 2020

Cops attack peaceful protestors at Broadway and Pine. 5:30pm July 2nd. Dive tackled the kid next to me, put a knee on his neck. Can’t stress enough he did nothing. Please share.#SeattleProtests #SeattleProtestComm #Seattle pic.twitter.com/mI5DTASEI4 — eli (@sre_li) July 3, 2020

An aerial view of the confrontation between police and protesters at the new frontline at Broadway and Pine.#SeattleProtests #CHOP pic.twitter.com/ZcuhAeX8Bx — Converge Media (@WWConverge) July 2, 2020

The city’s media is also encountering new pressure from police. The Seattle Times reports that it and other media outlets are facing subpoenas from the city for photography and raw video from the weeks of protests in Seattle sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Businesses near and outside the zone are allowed to operate as Mayor Jenny Durkan’s order to clear the occupied protest area remains in effect. Customers must join residents in checking in with police as they enter and exit the cordoned off areas around Cal Anderson and E Pine between Broadway and 12th Ave. Many are waved through without delay, especially during daytime hours. Others have reported run-ins with police and, especially at night, intimidation by heavily armed police in ready mode for continued protests.

UPDATE: As this video posted Friday morning shows, walking into the zone continues to be problematic. We’ve asked Seattle Police for clarification on the interaction recorded here and access for people living, working, and doing business in the area.

I was just denied access and threatened with arrest again by #seattlepolice for not having ID while trying to get to my home in #CapitolHill. They claim they were given new orders this morning. #seattleprotests #seattleprotest #CHOP #seattleCHOP #defundSPD #seattle pic.twitter.com/ouWV2mERW0 — Sly deSilva (@slydesilva) July 3, 2020

So far, the protests blocking Broadway at night and marching to the West Precinct or onto I-5 have not been joined by larger crowds or demonstrations organized by groups like the Seattle-King County chapter of Black Lives Matter or the Democratic Socialists of America. King County Equity Now Coalition led by the Central District’s Africatown and dedicated to increasing economic development opportunities for Black communities as well as the BLM #defundSPD goals, is planning a July 4th “day of action” at 23rd and Union.

Thursday, Socialist Alternative leader and Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant condemned Durkan’s order.

“Socialist Alternative and I are deeply saddened by the violence and tragic loss of life in these past two weeks, and my heart goes out to the families of the community members who died and those who were injured,” the statement reads. “Yet, as many have pointed out, violence has unfortunately been happening for years near the East Precinct when police were present, with themselves not infrequently contributing to it.”

“I look forward to standing alongside thousands of others to win our movement’s demands,” Sawant writes.

Meanwhile, cleanup continues inside the former occupied protest zone with remaining tents and belongings being added to piles of trash to be hauled away. City workers were also busy washing away graffiti from buildings and roadways as the Seattle Department of Transportation pressure washed “Black Lives Matter” tags from the city streets and installed plastic bollards and speed bumps to protect the large mural in the middle of East Pine. A large chain-link fence has been installed in front of the East Precinct and trucks carrying new barriers were reported entering the area through the day.

More barriers headed into the Capitol Hill police zone pic.twitter.com/vOajCz31Dh — jseattle (@jseattle) July 2, 2020

Came into the office and the first thing I saw was the power washing of the #BlackTransLivesMatter in #CHOP pic.twitter.com/WaRfaEHS3k — jasmyne keimig (@jasmynekeimig) July 2, 2020

