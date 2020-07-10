School says no CHOP 2 at Capitol Hill’s Seattle Central

There will be no rebirth of the CHOP occupied protest camp on Capitol Hill’s Seattle Central College campus.

School officials say they will not allow a small camp of tents to grow on the college’s south lawn.

“We are currently working with the City of Seattle Police Department and navigation team to relocate the people camping on our property,” a spokesperson for the public community college told CHS Thursday.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

The small camp has formed in the ten days following Mayor Jenny Durkan’s order to raid and sweep the occupied protest and camp from E Pine and Cal Anderson. CHS reported that many of the homeless and unsheltered campers were seen dragging their belongings through nearby streets in the minutes following the police raid and sweep despite city efforts to offer outreach and resources.

As at CHOP, the group of campers formed at Seattle Central includes a mix of people experiencing homelessness and activists. Small groups of protesters have been gathering on the school’s plaza for marches and rallies in the wake of CHOP’s break-up but crowds are much smaller than the nights of protest that followed the main camp’s clearance.

Nine years ago, the Broadway at Pine campus became home for a time to Seattle’s center of the Occupy movement with a camp that lasted along Broadway from Halloween to near Christmas. After moving to the school campus from downtown, Occupiers were forced to clean up and move out in mid-December 2011 following a legal battle resulting in an emergency rule banning camping on campus. In 2012, the college further moved to restrict protest and camping. The college system also dropped a proposed revision that would have limited groups exercising First Amendment rights to specific areas of campus.

Overnight Thursday, some campers were reported moving from the Seattle Central lawn though other parts of the small camp remained.

