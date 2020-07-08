Seattle Times reports new details in shooting death of 16-year-old — Rico, a Southern California kid who ran away to CHOP

The Seattle Times has a new report detailing the deadly shooting at the CHOP camp early in the morning of Monday, June 29th that left 16-year-old Antonio Mays, Jr. dead in a bullet-riddled jeep and sent a 14-year-old boy riding with him to the hospital.

The report includes new details even as the Seattle Police Department has said little about the morning’s gun violence, suspect information and what led to the shooting, and its slow response. Seattle police detectives didn’t arrive at the 12th Ave scene of the 3 AM shooting until nearly five hours later, the Times reports.

“The shooting killed 16-year-old Antonio Mays Jr., left a 14-year-old boy in serious condition with gunshot wounds and effectively ended the city’s waning tolerance toward the protest zone known as CHOP,” it reads.

The new Seattle Times report also connects together some elements reported only by CHS in the first hours of the incident including our details of a man who suffered a pickaxe attack prior to the shooting. The Seattle Times reports it was that man who was jumped and attacked, and carjacked for the white Jeep Cherokee that camp security would eventually open fire on after it sped through the camp on a night of worry and stress over fears of drive-by shootings.

CHS reported on a night of driveby fears and uncertainty as at least one SUV style vehicle sped across Cal Anderson and through the protest camp before the confrontation on 12th Ave that ended in bloodshed. 911 callers reported a person shooting into a vehicle that had crashed along 12th Ave just after 3 AM. The crashed jeep, a bullet hole in its windshield and badly damaged, was reportedly rifled through by people at the camp where it stood on 12th Ave near E Pine but SPD eventually entered the scene to collect evidence in the hours following the shooting.

Only 48 hours later, Mayor Jenny Durkan issued her executive order authorizing SPD to raid and sweep the occupied protest and camp from Cal Anderson and the East Precinct.

In the days following the shooting, CHS reported on the identification of the 16-year-old victim Mays, Jr. but we were able to provide few details from friends or family about his life or what brought him to the protest camp.

According to friends from who knew him through online sites and who were familiar with the CHOP camp, Mays, Jr. — who went by Rico — was a runaway from Southern California who came to Seattle to meet up with a friend.

One person who knew him tells CHS Rico let his online friends know his plans to run away and go to Seattle only days before the shooting. The Saturday night the weekend he was shot and killed, he texted friends to tell them he had made it and would see them in a few weeks:

He told me goodnight and he loved me and he would text me the next day and he never did and So I got a text on Monday morning around 6 saying Rico been shot and at that moment I broke down

The Seattle Times talked with Rico’s uncle who lives in the Seattle area . “He told my brother he was going to Seattle to be a part of history and protest,” Michael Mays told the paper. “And he just wanted us to be proud of him.”

Mays, Jr. also has family in the Seattle area.

“My baby cousin was shot and killed yesterday in the CHOP zone,” a family member wrote. “He was 16 years old trying to become involved in his community and a movement for true civil rights like his grandparents before him.”

Like 19-year-old Renton High student Lorenzo Anderson, who was gunned down early on Saturday, June 20th on the edge of CHOP at 10th Ave and E Pine, Mays, Jr. also had hopes of launching a career in hip-hop and music, listing his talents as “Vocalist, Songwriter, DJ/Beatmaker” on the Bandlab site. Like Anderson, Rico’s tracks are where we can still hear the young man’s voice.

Like Anderson’s killing, SPD has announced no further suspect information and has not publicly announced any arrests related to the shooting.

