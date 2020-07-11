This week in CHS history | 2019 stabbing death, Nikkita Oliver runs for mayor, Cal Anderson Pokestop

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
City rolling out delayed changes on Broadway to speed up streetcar
Tallulah’s on its own as Linda bids farewell to Capitol Hill’s 19th Ave E
From Sun to Sol: New owner lined up for Capitol Hill’s Sun Liquor Lounge
Nobody hurt, big police response after Broadway gunfire — UPDATE
Police search for information after wave of Central District anti-black attack reports
Mayor Murray’s affordable housing plan ready for official release — UPDATE
‘Take back the neighborhood’ — Officials plan response to Central District gun violence — UPDATE
Vita makes up-Hill move: Cafe and pizza joint to open on 15th Ave E – UPDATE
Metro planning to eliminate more Capitol Hill bus stops to streamline route 49
