This week in CHS history | 2019 stabbing death, Nikkita Oliver runs for mayor, Cal Anderson Pokestop

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

Woman dies in Capitol Hill stabbing — UPDATE


A downsizing Linda spins off Capitol Hill’s Smith

City rolling out delayed changes on Broadway to speed up streetcar

2018

 

Tallulah’s on its own as Linda bids farewell to Capitol Hill’s 19th Ave E

From Sun to Sol: New owner lined up for Capitol Hill’s Sun Liquor Lounge

2017

 

The mayor of Capitol Hill 2017: Jenny Durkan Q&A

The mayor of Capitol Hill 2017: Nikkita Oliver Q&A

The mayor of Capitol Hill 2017: Cary Moon Q&A

2016

 

Nobody hurt, big police response after Broadway gunfire — UPDATE

Police search for information after wave of Central District anti-black attack reports

Why Cal Anderson is Capitol Hill’s greatest Pokestop

2015

 

Mayor Murray’s affordable housing plan ready for official release — UPDATE

‘Take back the neighborhood’ — Officials plan response to Central District gun violence — UPDATE

2010

 

Big Mario brings big slices to E Pike

Vita makes up-Hill move: Cafe and pizza joint to open on 15th Ave E – UPDATE

Metro planning to eliminate more Capitol Hill bus stops to streamline route 49

