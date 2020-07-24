‘Tough days ahead’ — Seattle braces for ‘solidarity w/ PDX’ clashes — UPDATE

With groups “bent on destruction” ready to be met by federal Homeland Security personnel now in Seattle and on “standby,” Mayor Jenny Durkan and city officials are bracing for clashes like those playing out nightly in Portland to spread to Seattle this weekend downtown and on Capitol Hill.

“What is happening is frightening to me,” the mayor said in a Friday morning press conference to address the situation. “Seeing the type of escalation that is happening in Portland night after night is not good for America. It’s not good for any city.”

The mayor Friday asked those who have been “peacefully demonstrating” for weeks to continue to hold her and Seattle City Hall accountable but pleaded for protesters to stay away from the actions expected downtown and on Capitol Hill this weekend.

Durkan said efforts to meet Black Lives Matter demands formed during protests here in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis remain underway and that the city needs time for “systemic” changes to take place.

Why not do more to immediately address those goals including a larger #defundSPD shift of spending from police to social programs and community programs to help Black and people of color communities to help keep people off the streets this weekend?

“We have been,” Durkan said, asking CHS and others to help get the word out on what she says are efforts to meet the goals including reducing SPD’s budget and moving elements like 911 dispatch and the Office of Police Accountability out of the department.

A Durkan spokesperson provided more details of the efforts Durkan outlined during the Friday conference:

To your other point about addressing peaceful protesters’ demands, the Mayor and Chief have taken early actions – including cutting $20.5M from SPD’s 2021 budget and transferring $56M of functions out of the police department to meet community needs and respond to protesters demands. Elements of the Mayor’s proposal, including cutting elements of overtime funding, transferring 911 out of police control, and transferring OPA out of SPD align with community demands. These actions are preliminary, and the Mayor and Chief will continue to make changes to the department as the City continues to analyze SPD’s many functions and services. Here are some additional actions: https://www.seattle.gov/mayor/rethinking-policing.

“As you know, some of the demands are related to transferring property or statewide police union reform issues,” the spokesperson added.

The Durkan spokesperson also said the mayor’s office doesn’t believe it can do anything to assuage those behind the recent marches.

“While the Mayor is committed to being responsive to peaceful protesters, we don’t believe that policy actions will in any way de-escalate individuals who intend to engage in violence and destruction,” the spokesperson said.

Groups involved in recent bouts of unrest and property destruction that left shattered windows at the fenced-off East Precinct on Sunday and and broken glass, and torched goods smoldering in the streets in nearly surgical strikes on targeted Capitol Hill businesses Wednesday night are expected to be part of planned marches again Saturday afternoon starting on Broadway.

Organizers have also spread messages about a push downtown on Sunday putting the actions on a possible collision course with the teams of federal agents reported to have flown into the area Thursday night.

Friday, the mayor said she has been assured by DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf the federal forces are in Seattle only to prevent damage to federal property and will remain on “standby.”

“We are prepared to take whatever legal steps we need, to make sure what happened in Portland does not happen in Seattle,” Durkan said.

But she also added she does not trust the Trump administration.

“I don’t want to say I was lied to but maybe there were some semantics that weren’t forthcoming,” she said of the conversation with Wolf.

“I have to presume that what is happening in Portland could happen here.”

Durkan said that some people look at the protests across the country and “believe a firmer response will bring peace.” Portland, she said Friday, is proof that is not the case. Many would also make the case that what happened after her own city’s approach to blockading off the East Precinct and stopping thousands from marching for Black Lives Matter, also would make Durkan’s case.

U.S. Attorney Brian Moran, following Durkan’s conference, released a statement on the presence of a federal force in the city. “I want to be very clear regarding the role of federal agents summoned to Seattle,” he said. “They are here to protect federal properties and the important work that occurs in our courthouses and federal buildings. These are the places where federal judges decide cases and controversies, including those filed by protestors against the City, where social security benefits are processed, citizenship is made possible, and where the rights of the accused are protected.”

“I and my colleagues are reaching out to community leaders with one message: Let’s not let the violence that has marred the Portland protests damage peaceful movements here for a more just society,” Moran said. “These federal agents will join our usual law enforcement staff to safeguard our federal buildings. My hope is our community will speak with one voice to discourage those who seek to hijack peaceful protests with damage and destruction.”

Chief Carmen Best, Friday, said she wanted it made clear that SPD did not request federal intervention and would not be working with the agencies that have deployed personnel here adding that officers have been given “no direction” on interacting with federal resources.

Earlier this week, Seattle police union president Mike Solan said he would like to see federal support for SPD during the ongoing protests and called on President Trump to send forces to the city.

“He doesn’t speak for the Seattle Police Department,” Mayor Durkan said. “Chief Carmen Best does.”

Adding to the tensions building in Seattle this weekend will be the start Sunday of the city’s ban on crowd-control weapons including tear gas. Chief Best said SPD’s response to Wednesday night’s property destruction on Capitol Hill was shaped in part by pan as officers followed the marching groups, monitored the situation, and collected evidence where windows were broken and stores were looted or set on fire but made no arrests.

UPDATE 7:41 PM: The Justice Department has filed for a temporary restraining order to stop the City of Seattle from implementing its ban on the crowd-control tactics slated to go into effect this weekend:

“If the Directive is permitted to take effect on July 25, 2020, the United States and the public are likely to suffer irreparable harm resulting from officer confusion and the inability to modulate force or de-escalate situations in which force may be needed,” the DOJ writes in the filing in the U.S. District Court of Judge James Robart, the judge overseeing the SPD consent decree. “Further, if these changes proceed under the usual course of policy review and approval, they are likely to be found to violate the Consent Decree,” the filing reads.

In the motion, the DOJ cites Chief Carmen Best’s letter to the public to voice her opposition to the ban:

According to court records, Judge Robart is scheduled to consider the motion in a Friday night hearing conducted via Zoom.

UPDATE x2: The motion has been granted and the restraining order is now in place.

UPDATE x3: In the wake of the ruling, Chief Best said her officers will be carrying blast balls and pepper spray this week but vowed her department will not deploy tear gas on protesters:

In the spirit of offering trust and full transparency, I want to advise you that SPD officers will be carrying pepper spray and blast balls today, as would be typical for events that carry potential to include violence. This is consistent with existing policy and the Court’s order of early this morning. SPD promises the community that we will not deploy CS (tear) gas.

CHS reported here on Wednesday night’s two hours of destruction as groups in a crowd of around 100 damaged businesses like the about to open E Olive Way Uncle Ike’s, a chain that has been targeted in the past over concerns of gentrification and profiting off the cannabis industry, and 11th Ave boutique Rove which is owned by the wife of a Seattle Police cop who was one of two officers who shot and killed Charleena Lyles in 2017.

While there were some in the crowds Wednesday night who were regular parts of the weeks of Black Lives Matter protests at CHOP, the mayor’s office says that this week’s property destruction has been perpetuated mostly by a group of “new faces.”

A representative for the mayor referred CHS to this Seattle Times coverage identifying the march as being organized by The Youth Liberation Front Seattle Division — “the local arm of the Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front, which has emerged in Portland as a persistent militant voice, using social media to promote rallies, and offering tactical advice and commentary on gatherings that often have ended in confrontations with the police and arrests.”

Across the Hill, most buildings remain covered in plywood after months of COVID-19 restrictions and weeks of demonstrations and unrest. More has been going up in the days following Sunday’s damage at the precinct and Wednesday night’s march.

There are no federal facilities that CHS is aware of Capitol Hill — at least nothing under United States jurisdiction. The Mexican consulate is inside the old Harvard Exit building near Roy and Broadway.

Meanwhile, the West Precinct only blocks from the federal U.S. District Court building on Stewart has now been surrounded by a wall of huge cement blocks. It would have joined the East Precinct with its mix of blocks and cyclone fencing but Chief Best said Friday the right materials could not be made available in time. Best said the longterm goal is to fence the West Precinct like 12th and Pine has been. Both precincts will remain looking more like fortresses, it seems.

With that as her backdrop, Durkan tried to end Friday’s conference with a hopeful tone.

“Support each other, love each other,” she said. “We can get through this but we have some tough days ahead.”

UPDATE 7/25/2020 11:45 AM: The GSBA’s neighborhood commerce organization the Capitol Hill Business Alliance has sent out a message to members from City of Seattle departments with advice on how best to prepare for possible unrest.

Greetings Business Owners and Community Members, This morning, Mayor Durkan, Chief Best and Chief Scoggins discussed upcoming demonstrations in Seattle as well as the arrival of Federal Government Agents in our City. We have heard from many of you expressing concerns about ongoing demonstrations throughout Downtown and Capitol Hill, especially after the events last Sunday and Wednesday. As we transition into the weekend, we wanted to provide you with an update on what we know, and what resources are available to you as we monitor activity throughout the city. Several demonstrations are slated to happen throughout the weekend. Mayor Durkan has urged all participants in these demonstrations to protest peacefully, as the majority of protesters over the last several weeks have done. Today, Seattle Parks and Recreation completed proactive safety checks/clean up at Cal Anderson park and Westlake, and will have crews on standby throughout the weekend if needed. In preparation for large crowds in the Downtown corridor and Capitol Hill we encourage you to do the following: Secure solid waste and recycle containers by moving them inside or locking them if possible.

Secure other open areas (outdoor seating, garages, etc).

Remove any items that could be thrown or used to damage property.

Ensure alarm systems are on and working. Install motion-sensor exterior lights.

Secure business and garage areas by locking doors and windows.

Clean up wastepaper, grasses, weeds, litter or anything that can burn from around buildings.

Do not allow dumpsters to become overfilled. Locate dumpsters and containers at least five feet away from walls and roof eave lines. Use only metal or metal-lined receptacles. Additional tips for construction sites: Secure security fencing at construction sites.

Store solvents, fuels and tools in a locked storage container or remove them from the job site when you are not using them.

Remove trash and debris from the job site.

Try not to store excess materials on the job site.

Secure doors and windows on structures when crews are not actively working on the property. City departments are coordinating to provide support for any resident, business owner or property owner in Downtown and Capitol Hill. Seattle Public Utilities will be removing graffiti and can be reached using the find it/fix it app.

Seattle Department of Transportation will also assist with cleaning services including street sweeping and graffiti abatement of sidewalks and streets. To report debris or street and sidewalk graffiti call 206-386-1218 for SDOT’s weekend Dispatch Center.

SDOT will also support traffic mitigation, respond to damaged or fallen street trees, and is prepared to delay or redeploy staff from a scheduled construction project on 3 rd Ave from Pike to Seneca as conditions dictate. Lastly, the City will have additional staff and crews on standby to respond to any conditions in Downtown and Capitol Hill as needed.

Ave from Pike to Seneca as conditions dictate. Lastly, the City will have additional staff and crews on standby to respond to any conditions in Downtown and Capitol Hill as needed. In the event that you experience property damages as a result of escalated activity, you can reach out to the City by calling 206-386-1800. The Seattle Fire Department will be closely monitoring reports of fire or medical emergencies in the demonstration areas and will add units to increase response capabilities if needed. Fire Chief Scoggins urges residents, business owners and anyone gathered in demonstration areas to be vigilant and immediately call 9-1-1 in the event of any fire or medical incident. If the scene becomes dangerous, Seattle Fire will wait for Seattle Police to secure the area before responding. Seattle Police will take action if there is a threat to life safety. We understand that residents, business owners and property managers like you have faced tremendous challenges over the past few months. We thank you for being resilient during this time, and are here to support. Please reach out to the contacts listed above for specific needs, or reach out to the Office of Economic Development for additional assistance at 206-684-8090. Thank you, Mami Hara, Seattle Public Utilities – General Manager/CEO Bobby Lee, Office of Economic Development – Director Sam Zimbabwe, Seattle Department of Transportation – Director Andres Mantilla, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods – Director Jesus Aguirre, Seattle Parks and Recreation – Superintendent

In addition to the Youth Day of Action planned to begin on Capitol Hill, Saturday will also bring rallies in Tukwila and Shoreline, an Art as Resistance rally in Jimi Hendrix Park Saturday night and an anti-fascism rally at Green Lake.

