What’s next after Seattle Police clear the Capitol Hill protest zone

In an afternoon press conference Mayor Jenny Durkan and SPD Chief Carmen Best answered questions about what could come next as protesters have been swept away from the East Precinct.

“We will be guided by each situation as it presents itself,” Durkan said about the possibility of protesters returning to 12th and Pine or turning their attention to another area of the city. There will not, they said, be another “situation like Capitol Hill.”

“I deeply, deeply regret the loss of life,” Durkan said about the two teens gunned down in the protest zone. “I want to meet with the families to express my condolences.”

In an interview with CHS earlier Wednesday, Chief Best told residents and nearby businesses to be prepared for “days” of recovery to reclaim the area and make the zone around the East Precinct and Cal Anderson Park safe again.

Durkan’s executive order to clear the area lasts 10 days and prohibits “gathering in this area as an unlawful assembly” requiring “immediate action from city agencies,” Seattle Police said in an announcement on the order. Residents and workers can access the area.

During the conference, heads of Durkan’s administration including SDOT leader Sam Zimbabwe and Human Services lead Jason Johnson detailed their department’s work in the area.

Zimbabwe said about 35 to 40 workers supported the clearance effort including work to preserve and store art from the protest zone. But SDOT, he said, was “not taking ownership of that in anyway” and would be working with community groups to preserve the art from the zone.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Johnson meanwhile said that his department’s efforts did not involve a NAV Team sweep of Cal Anderson but that HSD workers have been in the area since last week providing information to campers and helping many find shelter. A number of people who “came to be part of the movement” were experiencing housing instability, Johnson said.

Durkan also repeated her commitment to long-term Black Lives Matter initiatives but no new steps or initiatives were announced. She repeated a commitment to working with “Black leaders” to create a facility dedicated to the community on Capitol HIll.

Durkan said there are hopes for a “shared space” that would create “a community room in the East Precinct.”

Perhaps the mayor’s most important announcements regarded neighborhood businesses and property owners. She said she is asking her Office of Economic Development to “see what resources we can provide as quickly as we can” to support repair, clean-up, and reopening as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Durkan said she has also directed the City Attorney to expedite payment of any claims — though she added any claims already in court may take longer.

Durkan also said she believes Wednesday misdemeanor arrests for things like obstruction should not be charged and repeated intention to “memorialize” CHOP with art and permanent features in Cal Anderson. Seattle Parks and Recreation superintendent Jesús Aguirre said his workers had been on hand to support some clearance aspects in the park and also collected some plantings from community gardens to be kept in city greenhouse facilities. It’s possible, he said, that a community garden feature might become a permanent part of the park after its clean-up.

While the mayor and her police chief expressed confidence that Wednesday’s police operation had set the path to recovery after “deteriorating conditions and repeated gun violence” brought an end to CHOP, Durkan deferred when asked if it was also time for her to send a stronger message about what the community demands from its police force. Wednesday morning, officers around the perimeter could be seen displaying mourning bands covering their badge numbers, a relatively small infraction but an action in direct violation of promises from both Durkan and Best about how Seattle Police must compose themselves when on the front lines of duty in Seattle.

Durkan said she was not aware that the bands were again an issue. “We will make sure we follow up on that,” Chief Best said. “They should not be covered at any time. If that occurred, we will make sure we follow up. We have plenty of video.”

Best said there will be more information in coming days about when the East Precinct will be able to reopen. Crews were busy adding more plywood to cover art and graffiti and moving cement barriers still at the corner Wednesday afternoon. One worker removed the paint that had temporarily labelled the building the “Seattle People’s Department — East Precinct.”

Meanwhile, protesters continued to gather on the edges of the police perimeter stretching from the north edge of Cal Anderson to E Pine between 12th and Broadway. Best said there had been more than three dozen arrests on the day as of the 2:30 PM press conference. Records show that at least 21 people have been booked for failure to disperse while another nine were booked into jail for obstruction.

UPDATE 6:20 PM: SPD says there have now been 44 arrests:

Seattle Police have made 44 arrests for failure to disperse, assault, obstruction, pedestrian interference and malicious mischief. Police deployed pepper spray during the arrest of an individual who was armed with a metal pole. In a separate incident, an officer used a single less lethal 40mm sponge round on a man who appeared to be brandishing a metal pipe. Mayor Durkan’s Executive Order remains in effect this evening. Officers will disperse groups or individuals as needed, or make arrests, to ensure safety in the area.

“Thank you to those who have complied with the Mayor’s order, and to the Capitol Hill community for letting us continue to serve you,” the brief concludes.

Meanwhile, a group of protesters continues to form at Broadway and Pine while a much larger demonstration was gathering outside the West Precinct.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.