911 | Yesler Terrace crane rescue, 12th and Thomas naked man crash, reported Capitol Hill ukulele threat

Crane rescue: A woman discovered at the top of a 205-foot construction crane Tuesday morning was cooperative with the Seattle Fire crew sent to rescue her and deliver her safely back to the ground. SFD’s rescue units were dispatched to the Yesler Terrace construction site in the 200 block of 12th Ave S around 7:15 AM Tuesday to the reported construction site trespasser. According to Seattle Fire radio updates, the woman was lowered by its crews to a lower section of the massive crane where she was able to safely return to the ground after the 45-minute rescue. According to SFD, the woman was no injured but was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Seattle Police was also called to the scene and work at the construction site was halted during the response.

Police were piecing together what led to a crash at 12th and Thomas that left a vehicle flipped, and police searching for both the driver and a naked man the driver reportedly veered to avoid in a single-car collision early Sunday on Capitol Hill. According to SPD and East Precinct radio updates, the naked man was seen fleeing the area running northbound on 14th Ave where police caught up with him. At the scene of the 2 AM crash into a wall at 12th and Thomas, police found a female passenger from the vehicle who had suffered minor injuries but could not immediately locate the driver. He was tracked down nearby and taken into custody in the suspected DUI crash, according to SPD updates. The female passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The naked man was also taken to the hospital for evaluation. SPD is investigating. Encampment gunfire: Police were investigating shots fired in the large encampment area near 10th and E Fir early Sunday. According to SPD radio updates, police were called to the area around 3 AM to reports of multiple shots being fired including some that ripped through one caller’s tent. Police arrived to collect evidence but there were no immediate arrests.

Police were investigating shots fired in the large encampment area near 10th and E Fir early Sunday. According to SPD radio updates, police were called to the area around 3 AM to reports of multiple shots being fired including some that ripped through one caller’s tent. Police arrived to collect evidence but there were no immediate arrests. Reported ukulele threat: A 911 caller said a known person was threatening to kill and assault them with an ukulele in an incident reported around 1 PM Monday afternoon in the East Precinct’s Edward Sector covering Broadway and the Pike/Pine core. According to police radio updates, the caller said the man making the threats was possibly high or intoxicated. The caller declined to be a victim and no injuries were reported. Police were not dispatched to the scene.

