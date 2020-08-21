A #defundSPD reset, Seattle mayor vetoes police department cuts

Activists and protesters who have continued to march for Black Lives Matter causes even after the City Council’s vote last week that members said would be a first step in defunding the Seattle Police Department are apparently on the right path.

The effort to defund SPD took a step backward Friday afternoon as Mayor Jenny Durkan announced she would veto the council’s 2020 budget rebalancing package to address a $300 million shortfall that called for around $4 million in cuts to SPD including about 100 officer jobs and the city’s Navigation Team charged with sweeping away homeless encampments. The vetoed plan also included about $14 million in new spending for community programs including community-led public safety organizations, youth-focused safety programs, and new participatory budgeting for public safety.

“We can and must find common ground on the vision for SPD that has been laid out by Chief Best and I,” Durkan said Friday. “We all agree that we need to make significant new investments in the Black community. We all agree that we need to reimagine policing and provide true community safety.”

Calling the plan proposed earlier this summer by her and now outgoing Chief Carmen Best, one of the “most significant plans in the nation,” Durkan Friday touted her proposal for a 20% reduction in police department spending focused on a plan to move the 911 call center out of SPD as well as shifts including moving parking enforcement to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

What a compromise plan with the council will look like is unclear. But, if Durkan’s vision for the changes to SPD wins out, the department won’t be getting any smaller.

“I don’t project that,” the mayor said about a reduced SPD, pointing to examples where reform actually grew police departments, with duties “optimized” and a stronger focus on “community resource” investment.

The council now has 30 days to either override the veto with a two-thirds majority vote as it did with the recent COVID-19 economic relief package. But even in that maneuvering, there was compromise. Crosscut reports that Council President Lorena González seems headed toward a deal with the mayor. C is for Crank was first to report the veto and also says a compromise on cuts is likely.

The mayor is also apparently in the mood for compromise. Friday, she announced a new agreement with council leaders on a re-working of the COVID-19 economic relief package that will leave more money available in the city’s emergency funds.

“I think we’ll have the same kind of discussions going forward,” Durkan said of how she sees the negotiations over compromise legislation playing out.

Durkan also said she expects changes to SPD to take longer and stretch well beyond 2020, saying the process “has to go into next year” to achieve “meaningful outreach and to go into communities to discuss possible changes and cutbacks.

The council’s plan was shaped in large part from proposals from the King County Equity Now and Decriminalize Seattle community groups.

Thursday night, activists and protesters part of the Everyday March effort crossed Capitol Hill to rally outside the East Precinct.

Before the veto, the groups said they were focused on establishing a “2021 participatory budgetary process” with city leaders this fall and have called on Durkan to commit to her pledge to make $100 million in funding available to the programs, a dollar amount the mayor claimed was being put toward Black Lives Matter goals in her own budget plans.

Friday, Durkan said there will be community discussion but snapped back at the $100 million mark and participatory budget process called for by the groups.

“It’s none of those things,” the mayor said. “I announced many months ago that I was committing to $100 million of new community investments and we would have a process so those investments would be guided by community and the voice of community. King County Equity Now wants to be the deciders in that? We will have those voices at the table but we will have a broader process.”

Durkan, meanwhile, said she also has not talked with the police union leadership about the veto and effort to compromise on a plan with the city council. The mayor said she hopes many of the elements of any plans for overhauling SPD “don’t have to be bargained.”

“They’re more about how to approach this in a collaborative fashion and something based on facts and a plan.”

In Friday’s session announcing her veto and taking questions from the press, Durkan and soon to be interim Chief Adrian Diaz said the city has seen a major increase in shots fired incidents since June 1st, a trend also seen in other major U.S. cities, and discussed recent Seattle homicide investigations. Diaz called the gun violence increase “unacceptable.”

Best who announced she was resigning her post in the wake of the City Council’s vote, didn’t sound like the veto will sway her to change her mind. “I’m here for what will likely be my last press conference for the City of Seattle,” Best said at the start of her remarks to the press in which she spoke about the strong leadership qualities of Diaz.

